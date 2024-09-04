Olympians Who Went on to Have Successful Careers After Winning Gold 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Winning an Olympic gold medal can unlock successful career moves. Plenty of gold medal winners go on to live normal lives. Some gold medal winners have parlayed success into television or writing careers. Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever



One of the greatest accomplishments any athlete can achieve is winning a gold medal at the Olympics. Whether it’s the summer or winter games, a gold medal is arguably the pinnacle of all sports achievements. For many gold medal winners, it’s a chance to bring more attention to their sport and a way to jump into another career that may allow them to make a substantial living.

It’s true that for every Michael Phelps, there are a hundred athletes who disappear after the games and return to their “regular” jobs. However, some athletes can parlay their experience into something significant by actively appearing on television shows and using this attention as a stepping stone to something greater. With this in mind, let’s look at Olympians who had successful careers after winning the gold medal.

Not only are the Olympic games one of the biggest sporting events in the world, but it’s also true that many brands who sponsor these games are covered on 24/7 Wall Street. Brands like Toyota, Coca-Cola, Nike, and a hundred other companies sponsor and/or are endorsers of many of the world’s best athletes, making this feel directly related to the coverage we regularly provide. Each city also spends a huge amount of money to host the games, plus all of the money spent by tourists to attend the events.

12. Allyson Felix

Patrick Smith / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Olympic games: 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, 2016 Rio de Janeiro

Event: Track & Field

One of America’s most successful female track and field stars, Allyson Felix, was a force on the track. Few athletes could hope to match her dominance in the 200-meter event and the 4 x 100 and 4 x 100 relay. Felix would serve on President Obama’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition and has since become a staple addition to NBC and Peacock’s lineup at track and field events, commentating on the US team’s successes and failures on the track.

11. Shannon Miller

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Olympic games: 1996 Atlanta

Event: Gymnastics

At the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Miller led the “Magnificent Seven,” which won the US a gold medal in team gymnastics. Miller was the team’s highest scorer and ultimately concluded her Olympic career with seven medals, including another individual gold medal on the balance team. Upon retiring from the sport, Miller returned to school for her bachelor’s degree and, ultimately, a law degree. She also wrote a 2015 autobiography.

10. Shaun White

Marianna Massey / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Olympic games: 2006 Torino, 2010 Vancouver, 2018 Pyeongchang

Event: Snowboarding

Arguably the best snowboarder in Olympic history, Shaun White needs little introduction. White has been a fixture in the sport for decades as a five-time Olympic medalist and three-time gold medalist. After his last appearance at the 2022 Winter Olympics, White hung up his snowboard and began focusing on his growing media empire. White has appeared in multiple video games, purchased a stake in a snowboarding resort, and has his own lifestyle brand.

9. Apolo Ohno

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Olympic games: 2002 Salt Lake City, 2006 Turin

Event: Short track speed skating

One of the best-known men’s speed skaters, Apolo Ohno, found almost immediate fame upon winning the 1500-meter event in Salt Lake City in 2002 and the 500-meter event in 2006 Turin. After retiring from the sport, Ohno worked as a motivational speaker, won Dancing of the Stars, became a game show host, and has served as an NBC commentator for recent Winter Games.

8. Scott Hamilton

Erik Drost / Wikimedia Commons

Olympic games: 1984 Winter Olympics

Event: Figure skating

A long-retired American figure skater and Olympic gold medalist, Scott Hamilton is well known for his signature back flip. The men’s figure skating champion at the 1984 Winter Olympics grew in popularity instantly thanks to his unique footwork on the ice. After retiring from the sport, Hamilton authored three books, became a CBS television skating commentator for many years, and then went to work for NBC.

7. Michael Johnson

Mike Powell / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Olympic games: 1992, 1996, 2000 Summer Games

Event: Track & Field

Michael Johnson is a legend and one of the most prolific track and field athletes ever. He’s the previous world record holder for the 200, 300, and 400 meters events. The US 4 x 400-meter relay world record also had Johnson as the anchor leg. Since his Olympic success, Johnson has worked for the BBC as its point person for sporting events, including track and field. He’s been central to the network’s Olympics coverage since Athens 2004.

6. Tara Lipinski

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Olympic games: 1998 Nagano

Event: Figure skating

Currently, NBC’s primary figure skating commentator, Tara Lipinski, has ridden a wave of success since her gold medal win in 1998. The women’s singles champion was the youngest US skater to win a national, world, and Olympic medal at the time. Her success has only grown since Lipinski became a staple figure on NBC whenever a figure skating event occurrs. Her fashion alongside fellow figure skater Johnny Weir has also become a social media sensation.

5. Shawn Johnson

Judy Shen / Wikimedia Commons

Olympic games: 2008 Beijing

Event: Gymnastics

Competing in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Shawn Johnson instantly won the hearts of Americans back home. Her charming Texas style helped her win over adoring fans, and this only became more true after Johnson won the gold medal in the balance beam event. After retiring from gymnastics, Johnson appeared on Dancing with the Stars and won the show. This also helped endear her to fans, which motivated her to write a successful book and gain numerous endorsements.

4. Nastia Liukin

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Olympic games: 2008 Beijing

Event: Gymnastics

Nastia Liukin, the 2008 all-around Olympic champion in women’s gymnastics, became an overnight sensation. As one of the most watched Olympic sports, women’s gymnastics produces some of the most successful careers of any athlete. Liukin benefitted from this success by appearing on Dancing with the Stars and in a variety of movies and also earning a role as an analyst for NBC Sports during coverage of Olympic events.

3. Ryan Lochte

Harry How / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Olympic games: 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, 2016 Rio

Event: Swimming

Had it not been for Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte may have been the most decorated US Olympic swimmer ever. Lochte, the winner of six gold medals, had boyish good looks and a goofy personality that helped him win fans worldwide. Endorsements were flowing in after 2008 and 2012, but after 2016, when there was an incident in Brazil, Lochte’s star stopped shining. However, he has since revamped his media career and now acts as a correspondent for various media networks around US swimming.

2. Kristi Yamaguchi

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Olympic games: 1992 Winter Games

Event: Figure skating

One of the most popular American athletes at the time, Kristi Yamaguchi, won a gold medal in the Ladies’ singles figure skating event at the 1992 Olympic Games in Albertville. After winning gold, Yamaguchi was on cereal boxes everywhere, in Got Milk? commercials, and received commercial offers from Wendy’s, DuraSoft, and P&G. Yamaguchi has parlayed her gold medal victory into a successful correspondent career whenever a major skating event is televised in the US.

1. Bruce Jenner

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Olympic games: Summer 1976

Event: Decathlon

Bruce Jenner, one of the most famous Olympians, won gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Summer Games. After the games ended, Jenner had a semi-successful television career in the 1980s and 1990s. However, Jenner’s story doesn’t stop there, as his appearance on The Apprentice helped with the spotlight. Later, appearing with his stepchildren on Keeping Up with the Kardashians made him famous and rich. Jenner would also later transition to female and now goes by Caitlyn Jenner.

