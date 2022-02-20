This Is the Best Musical of All Time

Musicals are almost as old as civilization. The Greeks may have created them, and they were certainly part of Roman culture. Some experts believe “The Beggar’s Opera,” first performed in London in 1728, is the oldest musical of the modern era. Musicals quickly became a staple of theater. One only needs to walk down Broadway to see what a large part of the American theater landscape they still are.

Musicals crossed over into the movies. This process began decades ago. The best movie musical of all time is “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952). (These are America’s top grossing movies in 2021.)

To determine the best musical movies of all time, 24/7 Wall St. created an index ranking each film categorized as musical or music film by IMDb based on their Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and Internet Movie Database average user rating. To be considered, each film needed to have at least 10,000 total user ratings between IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes and 10 approved Tomatometer critic reviews.

The Marx Brothers appear numerous times on the list of best musical movies for their wacky comedies from the early days of movies with sound. “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory,” which ranks 20th on the list, tells the fantastical tale of a young boy’s adventure into the strange world of an eccentric candymaker.

There are also numerous movies about life in the entertainment industry and putting on stage musicals. But the most common theme of all is love. Several of the plots are about impossible or forbidden love and inevitable tragedy. Others are much warmer stories that leave viewers with hope and feelings of levity.

Most of these films are in English and from the United States and the United Kingdom. However, several important musical films are Hindi-language movies from India. Musicals have played an important role in both cinema and music, pushing both mediums to new heights and creating timeless tales that hold up even today. (To wit, these are the 50 greatest songs from American movies.)

With a Tomatometer score of 100, the best movie musical of all time is “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952). The movie, starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, and Jean Hagen, also has an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10 and a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 95.

The musical, which follows three Hollywood stars in the 1920s as they transition from silent films to ones with sound, is perhaps best known for the magical scene where Gene Kelly literally sings in the rain. The scene is considered one of the best scenes Hollywood has ever created.

