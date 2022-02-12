25 Hidden Gems You Can Screen Right Now on Paramount+

That pessimistic groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter on Feb. 2, so we’ve got plenty of time to break out the blanket and a bowl of popcorn and catch up on some movies we might have missed the first time around – like some of the hidden gems now being offered by the streaming platform Paramount+.

To determine which hidden gems you can stream right now on Paramount+, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of January 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only films made in 1950 or later with between 5,000 and 50,000 audience reviews on IMDb, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial and cast credits are from IMDb.)

Our list includes both classics and newer films. If you’re a John Wayne fan, you’re in luck. Five of the films are Wayne classics, from the Irish romantic adventure “The Quiet Man” to The Duke’s melancholy final film, “The Shootist.” (Not all Wayne films cast him in a cowboy role; see the best John Wayne movie that isn’t a Western.)

But filmgoers of all ages and tastes will find something to enjoy on this list. Love old-time musicals? “Royal Wedding” with Fred Astaire, released in 1951, takes place against the backdrop of the future Queen Elizabeth’s 1947 wedding to Philip Mountbatten. (Speaking of Elizabeth, these are the most famous female rulers in history.)

Teens – or anyone who remembers the trials and tribulations of surviving high school – will relate to the young adults in the 1987 John Hughes classic “Some Kind of Wonderful.” If you like your teen movies a little weirder, watch 2020’s black comedy “Spontaneous” for a literally explosive take on high school.

There are also two films dealing with infamous episodes during the Vietnam War, several thrillers and film noir offerings, and even a basketball movie by Spike Lee.

Whatever your preference, you’ll find one of these movies fits the bill.