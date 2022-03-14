27 Best Flavored Vodkas for 2022

Like other neutral spirits around the world, vodka has been enhanced with herbs and other ingredients for centuries – most famously in the case of Poland’s Żubrówka, infused with so-called bison grass (Hierochloe odorata), an alcohol that was banned in the U.S. for decades because it contained naturally occurring coumarin, a blood thinner (it has since been reformulated, and is again available here). Żubrówka was a specialty item, though. The first mass-marketed flavored vodka, though, was Sweden’s Absolut Peppar, released in 1986.

The world of flavored vodka has had its ups and down since then. Over a dozen flavored vodkas had hit the shelves by 1995, and around 2011, the craze peaked – flooding the market with such cloying flavors as cookie dough, marshmallow, and pumpkin pie. The year 2012 alone saw 122 new flavored vodkas released. From that confectionary high, a sugar crash seemed inevitable. Sales of flavored vodkas began to slow and releases of new flavors declined sharply in 2013.

In 2018, the genre saw an upswing and a chance at a makeover. As consumer tastes began trending toward quality craft cocktails and natural botanical essences, vodka brands responded accordingly. While traditional flavors in the citrus realm have displayed staying power, newer flavors have tended toward the fresh and floral, with multiple brands offering fruit and herb infusions like blackberry/lemongrass. (Here are the world’s 25 most popular cocktails.)

This fruit-forward, botanical trend is reflected in 2022’s best flavored vodkas. 24/7 Tempo compiled a list of them by reviewing the results of the 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, a weeks-long multi-part event covering a wide range of spirits, judged by panels including spirits writers, bartenders, consultants, and other experts in the field.

The list includes every flavored vodka rated by the panels. Within each scoring group, we ranked the vodkas according to price, with the less expensive ones placing higher. Vodkas with the same score and same price were noted as ties. (Prices were suggested retail prices for a 750 ml bottle as of mid-2021, and may have changed since the judging and may vary from state to state and in some cases from store to store.)

Dominating the list are flavor combinations, including elderflower/lemon, cucumber/mint, and strawberry/rose. Citrus staples come in elevated monikers like makrut lime, organic meyer lemon, and buddha’s hand citron.

Prices of these flavored vodkas range from $14.33 to $41 a bottle. While a handful of the brands judged are from Europe, most are from the United States. Leaders on the list include flavors from Ketel One (imported from the Netherlands) and America’s Deep Eddy, and Hangar One – the last of these a brand that also topped the list of our list of the 25 best (unflavored) vodkas for 2022.