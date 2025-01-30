I Used to Drink Only Grey Goose Vodka, but These 10 Options Are Better MaximFesenko / iStock via Getty Images

Not all vodkas are created equal. The variety of the tastes and ingredients of vodka often leaves newcomers pleasantly surprised. So, if you’re tired of the same old vodka mixed drinks and cocktails and want to try something new but don’t know where to start, we have you covered.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The best vodkas in the world don’t come from Russia. You can find them in New Zealand, Colorado, and the U.S.A.

The variety of ingredients and flavors in vodka make it a unique journey for those who want to try something new.

For this list, we compared some of the most reputable vodka and liquor publications and compared their best vodka lists, picking a few that appeared the most on all the lists while still being affordable for normal people. Here are the ten best vodkas we recommend.

#1 Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Price : $20

Notes and flavor : Corn, pepper, ginger, earth

ABV : 40%

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

We kick off this list with an American favorite, Tito’s from Texas. This was the first craft vodka made in the United States and quickly became one of the preferred vodkas for a Moscow Mule cocktail. It is also gluten free with a sweet flavor profile.

#2 Hangar 1 Vodka

Price : $43

Notes and flavor : Cinnamon, orange, pepper, dried fruit

ABV : 40%

Hangar 1 Vodka

Looking to support American vodka? You can’t go wrong with Hangar 1 because it usually tops the list of the best vodkas around, being affordable and flavorful. This is a mix of wheat-based vodka and grape-based vodka. It has a savory syrup flavor that isn’t too harsh and is fantastic for vodka lovers and haters.

#3 Belvedere Smogory Forest

Price : $40

Notes and flavor : Spices, caramel, nuts, vanilla, honey, pepper

ABV : 40%

Belvedere Smogory Forest

This is probably the best Polish vodka you’re ever going to find for a reasonable price. Belvedere is known for its vodka production which uses artesian well water and single-estate rye. This is one of the newest vodkas on this list, which should speak to how well it has been received in the vodka community.

#4 Absolut Elyx Vodka

Price : $30

Notes and flavor : Citrus, malt

ABV : 42.3%

Absolut Elyx Vodka

If you’re a fan of sipping vodkas, then Absolut is for you. This vodka regularly makes an appearance on the lists of best sipping vodkas, and for good reason. Like most premium vodkas, it is best enjoyed straight out of the freezer and slowly sipped as it warms up, revealing more complex flavors and notes.

#5 Square One Organic Cucumber Vodka

Price : $35

Notes and flavor : Cucumbers, florals

ABV : 40%

Square One Organic Cucumber Vodka

Do you love vodka but hate mixing your own drinks? You should give this Square One vodka a try because it is one of the best flavored vodkas on the market. A crisp cucumber flavor and sweet notes make this a great option for hot summer days when you don’t want to waste time mixing your drinks but still want something interesting. It also comes in a beautiful bottle that is sure to catch the eye of anyone who sees it.

#6 Humboldt Organic

Price : $21

Notes and flavor : Butterscotch, sugarcane

ABV : 40%

Humboldt Organic

We come back to America, California specifically, for one of the best organic vodkas in the world. Made from American sugarcane, Humboldt brings a sweet flavor to every cocktail. This is a crisp, clean vodka that many people enjoy neat simply for it sharp taste.

#7 Absolut Peppar

Price : $36

Notes and flavor : Vanilla, pepper

ABV : 40%

Absolut Peppar

Why is this one so good? It was created specifically for bloody marys, was the first flavored vodka in the world, and continues to outperform almost all other newcomers. It has balanced the spice and burn that vodka is known for without making it overwhelming. If you want an iconic addition to your vodka lineup, this is where you should start.

#8 Woody Creek Distillers

Price : $36

Notes and flavor : Pepper, earth, potatoes

ABV : 40%

Woody Creek Distillers

You might think the best potato vodkas only come from Russia, but Woody Creek would beg to differ and is often included in the list of best potato-based vodkas in the world. The potatoes for Woody Creek come from the banks of the Rio Grande. This is the vodka experts recommend if you want a strong, bold vodka that tastes like home.

#9 Broken Shed Vodka

Price : $15

Notes and flavor : Florals, citrus, honey

ABV : 40%

Broken Shed Vodka

We go all the way to New Zealand for one of the best vodkas for highballs. For a drink that should be refreshing, Broken Shed has breathed new life into the highball with this vodka. This one won’t beat you over the head with sweetness and has a natural taste that will leave you refreshed instead of gasping for air or struggling through the burn.

#10 Crystal Head Vodka

Price : $30

Notes and flavor : Fruit, vanilla, herbs, florals

ABV : 40%

Crystal Head Vodka

You can’t forget the glass skull bottle once you’ve seen it, and the vodka inside is just as memorable. Crystal Head has become a Canadian icon in its short lifetime. It is filtered through diamonds during production (don’t ask us why, we don’t know how that would help) and has a fruity and sweet taste with tropical notes. This is often the go-to vodka for martini lovers.

