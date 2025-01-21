Americans Love Tito's Vodka, but These 8 Alternatives Are Superior irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Vodka is a traditional Russian spirit that is meant to be on the neutral side and can be made from just about anything. Some popular bases are wheat, sugar beets, and potatoes, and can get as whacky as apples, quinoa, Honey, Rye, and even Whey. It is a distilled liquor and is made from water and ethanol from cereal grains traditionally. After fermenting and distilling the cereal grains or base ingredients, it go through a multi-filtration and multi-refining process until it achieves its colorless and crisp finish.

Key Points The best vodkas in the world come from countries that have been making vodka for centuries.

Interesting vodkas can contain a variety of flavors, not the usual burning taste of American alcohol.

Being traditional, it has some cultural rules for consumption. You should always drink it with friends, drink it for the occasion, serve it from the freezer, consume it in small portions, and in the case of mixed drinks, allow the vodka to lead. Vodka is celebratory and should be consumed with food and among friends. Isreal Zakuski, owner of Kachka said, “Vodka needs a friend. For it to be done right, it should include food and people around the table. It’s a social activity, with lots of toasting. How it works is you all have shots of vodka and everyone makes a toast. You drink communally, then have a bite to eat. And it repeats itself. This is the cadence of Russian dining and drinking at the table.”

According to our research, these are the best vodkas from several categories.

#1 Jewel of Russia Ultra Black

Paras Griffin / Stringer/ Getty Images North America

Price : $54

Good For: Everything

Country: Russia

ABV: 40%

Tasting Notes: Cream, Pepper, Minerals, Wheat

Jewel of Russia Ultra Black

bhofack2 / iStock via Getty Images

The elegant texture matches the elegant bottle with the well-named Jewel of Russia Ultra Black. Something that makes this vodka unique and keeps it traditional is a “certain amount of minerality on the finish.” Most makers remove most of the minerality to make it more modern. With an echo from the past you can use it for anything you want vodka to do: over ice, sipped straight, mixed drinks, and shots.

#2 Hanson of Sonoma

Kshavratskaya / iStock via Getty Images

Price : $35

Good For: Sustainable

Country : USA

ABV : 40%

Tasting Notes : Grape, Mineral, White Pepper

Hanson of Sonoma

brazzo / iStock via Getty Images

Hailing from California Wine Country, this vodka is grape-based, made in small-batch, and is sustainable in every stage of production. Besides their crisp original unflavored Vodka, they have a variety of infused vodkas available such as Habanero, Boysenberry, Espresso, Mandarin, Ginger, and Cucumber. All ingredients are certified local and organic.

#3 Polugar Classic Rye Vodka

Fudio / iStock via Getty Images

Price : $71.97

Good For: Traditional

Country : Russia

ABV : 38.5%

Tasting Notes: Rye bread, Honey, Almonds, Black Pepper

Polugar Classic Rye Vodka

bhofack2 / iStock via Getty Images

This Vodka recipe is what Eastern Europe was drinking in the 18th and 19th centuries. This Vodka would have been called “bread wine,” way back in that era and uses traditional copper alembic pots for distillation and is best enjoyed at room temperature for the full aromatic experience.

#4 Reyka

Roxiller / iStock via Getty Images

Price : $32

Good For: Bloody Mary

Country : Iceland

ABV : 40%

Tasting Notes : Lemon Zest, Vanilla, White Pepper, Grain

Reyka

webphotographeer / iStock via Getty Images

Have you always dreamed of traveling to Iceland but it just isn’t currently in the cards for you? Kick back with a glass of Reyka or add it to your favorite mixed drink and taste the difference of natural spring water, geothermally powered distillation, lava rock filters and a copperhead still can make. It combines all of Iceland’s best natural elements to bring you a vacation wherever you are.

#5 Absolut Elyx Vodka

dejankrsmanovic / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Price : $30

Good For: Anything

Country : Sweden

ABV: 42.3%

Tasting Notes: White chocolate, light cereal, mellow spice, macadamia nuts.

Absolut Elyx Vodka

Pcholik / iStock via Getty Images

Absolut brands its Elyx vodka as the “luxury vodka” made from the winter wheat grown in southern Sweden and distilled in vintage copper stills from 1921. From the first wheat sprout to the final bottle, everything in Absolut Elyx is produced entirely in a 15-mile radius in Sweden. Its bottle has changed over time, including designers by famous designers and companies, with the most recent version designed in London with a 40% recycled glass bottle.

#6 Snow Queen

Mizina / iStock via Getty Images

Price : $30

Good For : Sweetness

Country : Kazakhstan

ABV: 40%

Tasting Notes : Minerals, Aniseed, Honey, Black Pepper

Snow Queen

maurese / iStock via Getty Images

Snow Queen is sweet enough to be paired with dessert, and velvety smooth enough to be enjoyed straight. It’s been distilled five times, based from organic wheat and spring water straight from the Alatua Mountains. Let the Queen of Kazakhstan show you what vodka is supposed to taste like.

#7 Belvedere Ginger Zest Vodka

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Price : $29.99

Good For : Flavored drinks

Country : Poland

ABV: 40%

Tasting Notes : Lemon, Grapefruit, Ginger

Belvedere Ginger Zest Vodka

jean meyntjens / Moment via Getty Images

For flavored Vodka, your first stop should be Belvedere, and your first sip should be its Ginger Zest flavor. Like all Belvedere Vodkas, the Ginger Zest has a silky mouthfeel. Belvedere describes itself as the world’s first luxury vodka and guarantees its 100% natural, no sugar added, and non-GMO Polish Rye philosophy. Matt Pomeroy, the Global Director of Education at Belvedere Vodka says, “In Polish history, there are roots in warming vodka with spices. Blending an exotic spice, like ginger, with the approachable flavors of grapefruit and lemon makes for a refreshing, beautifully balanced drinking experience.

#8 Grey Goose Vodka

SimpleImages / Moment via Getty Images

Price : $36

Good For : Moscow Mule

Country : France

Tasting Notes: Toffee, Mineral, Floral

Grey Goose Vodka

2023 Artur Debat / Moment via Getty Images

Grey Goose is the most accessible, and readily available vodka for Americans. It is exactly what you would expect Vodka to taste like, making it a flexible option for mixed drinks. It is well-loved and well-tried, and you really can’t go wrong.

