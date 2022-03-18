These Used Cars Get the Best Gas Mileage

Americans are feeling pain at the pump, as gas prices hit record highs of $4.33 per gallon in March. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has complicated the global fuel market. The U.S. and other nations banned imports of Russian oil to “deprive President Putin of the economic resources he uses to continue his needless war of choice,” according to the White House.

Oil prices have declined in recent days to less than $100 a barrel, and though consumers can expect some relief at the pump soon, that relief will likely be very slow coming. To save on gas, American drivers may be considering changing their vehicle. Compared to decades ago, vehicles are considerably more fuel efficient today, and even cars that have been around for five years can get a fuel efficiency of 30 miles per gallon or better.

To determine the 26 cars from five years ago that get the best gas mileage, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed an analysis from Cars.com on 2017 model year vehicles that get at least 30 miles per gallon, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. Median price figures also came from Cars.com and are for February 2022.

Not surprising, many of the most fuel-efficient cars are hybrids – though not all. Of the 26 vehicles on this list, 10 are gas-only cars, and even SUVs rank among the most fuel-efficient 2017 model year vehicles. Toyota and Honda have five vehicles apiece on the list, followed by Chevrolet with three.

In addition to offering savings on gas, these used vehicles generally offer significant discounts compared to newer models. Most of the cars on the list cost less than $25,000. However, due to supply issues, not all used vehicles offer savings compared to newer models. Here are 15 cars that cost more used than new.

