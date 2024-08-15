The Highest Rated Cars and Trucks in America dogayusufdokdok / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

New vehicle prices are near all-time highs, and Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever before

For prospective buyers who want to get the most for their money, certain models stand out above the rest

Trailing only a house or a college education, a car is the biggest investment most Americans will ever make. According to estimates from Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $48,401 in July 2024, only slightly lower than the all-time high of $49,929 reported in December 2022.

Of course, exactly how much car buyers spend depends largely on the type of vehicle they choose. The average transaction price for a new compact car, for example, is just under $27,000, while a full-size SUV is now selling for an average of about $76,500. Similarly, a small or midsize pickup has an average price of $42,690, while a full-size luxury pickup sells for an average of $111,018.

But no matter the vehicle, a new car is a major investment. For prospective buyers who want to get the most for their money, in every vehicle class, certain models stand out above the rest. (Here is a look at the most dependable automotive brands.)

Using data from Edmunds, an automotive information website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the highest-rated vehicle within each class for the 2024 or 2025 model year. Each vehicle on this list was identified by Edmunds as the best in its class based on a range of factors, including technology, value, comfort, and overall driving experience. A complete, detailed methodology is available here. Super luxury cars, exotic cars, and categories with only one vehicle model were excluded from analysis. Supplemental data on MSRP, fuel efficiency, and EV range are from Edmunds and Car and Driver, an auto industry publication.

The 47 vehicles on this list represent the highest rated model within their respective class. Vehicle classes fall into one of 10 broad categories, including coupes, electric vehicles, hybrids, sedans, SUVs, and trucks. (Here is a look at America’s favorite pickup trucks.)

In some cases, a model may rank as the highest-rated vehicle in more than one category. The Honda Civic, for example, is the highest rated vehicle in both the small sedan and small hatchback category. Similarly, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid outranks all other minivans and plug-in hybrids.

Why It Matters

With new car prices at historic highs, Americans are keeping their vehicles longer than ever before. The average age of vehicles on American roads hit an all-time high of 12.6 years in 2024, according to an S&P Global Mobility study. As personal vehicles are becoming an increasingly long-term investment, the choices buyers make at the dealership lot may matter more than ever before.

Top Rated Extra Small SUV

Model: Volkswagen Taos

Volkswagen Taos MSRP range: $23,995 – $33,515

$23,995 – $33,515 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 27-31 MPG

Top Rated Small SUV

Model: Mazda CX-50

Mazda CX-50 MSRP range: $30,300 – $43,300

$30,300 – $43,300 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 25-27 MPG

Top Rated Small 3-Row SUV

Model: Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento MSRP range: $31,990 – $47,390

$31,990 – $47,390 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23-26 MPG

Top Rated Midsize SUV

Model: Honda Passport

Honda Passport MSRP range: $41,900 – $47,970

$41,900 – $47,970 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 21 MPG

Top Rated Midsize 3-Row SUV

Model: Kia Telluride

Kia Telluride MSRP range: $35,990 – $53,185

$35,990 – $53,185 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 20-22 MPG

Top Rated Large SUV

Model: GMC Yukon

GMC Yukon MSRP range: $58,200 – $98,755

$58,200 – $98,755 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-17 MPG

Top Rated Extra Small Luxury SUV

Model: BMW X1

BMW X1 MSRP range: $40,500 – $49,900

$40,500 – $49,900 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 26-28 MPG

Top Rated Small Luxury SUV

Model: Genesis GV70

Genesis GV70 MSRP range: $45,700 – $58,300

$45,700 – $58,300 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 20-24 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Luxury SUV

Model: Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class MSRP range: $62,650 – $127,700

$62,650 – $127,700 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-23 MPG

Top Rated Midsize 3-Row Luxury SUV

Model: Lexus GX

Lexus GX MSRP range: $62,900 – $79,900

$62,900 – $79,900 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17 MPG

Top Rated Large Luxury SUV

Model: Mercedes-Benz GLS Class

Mercedes-Benz GLS Class MSRP range: $87,000 – $145,850

$87,000 – $145,850 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-21 MPG

Top Rated Small Sedan

Model: Honda Civic

Honda Civic MSRP range: $23,950 – $30,550

$23,950 – $30,550 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 31-36 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Sedan

Model: Kia K5

Kia K5 MSRP range: $25,590 – $31,990

$25,590 – $31,990 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 27-31 MPG

Top Rated Extra Small Luxury Sedan

Model: Audi A3

Audi A3 MSRP range: $35,800 – $41,400

$35,800 – $41,400 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 30-32 MPG

Top Rated Small Luxury Sedan

Model: Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class MSRP range: $46,950 – $83,900

$46,950 – $83,900 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23-30 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Luxury Sedan

Model: Audi A7

Audi A7 MSRP range: $72,000 – $80,550

$72,000 – $80,550 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 25 MPG

Top Rated Large Luxury Sedan

Model: Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class MSRP range: $117,300 – $182,250

$117,300 – $182,250 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 21-24 MPG

Top Rated Sport Compact Sedan

Model: Honda Civic Type R

Honda Civic Type R MSRP: $44,795

$44,795 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24 MPG

Top Rated Small Performance Sedan

Model: Acura Integra Type S

Acura Integra Type S MSRP: $51,800

$51,800 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Performance Sedan

Model: Audi RS 6

Audi RS 6 MSRP: $125,800

$125,800 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17 MPG

Top Rated Large Performance Sedan

Model: BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe MSRP: $149,300

$149,300 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 19 MPG

Top Rated Hybrid Car

Model: Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius MSRP range: $27,950 – $36,365

$27,950 – $36,365 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 49-57 MPG

Top Rated Hybrid SUV

Model: Kia Sportage Hybrid

Kia Sportage Hybrid MSRP range: $28,290 – $37,190

$28,290 – $37,190 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 38-43 MPG

Top Rated Plug-In Hybrid Car

Model: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid MSRP range: $50,765 – $59,495

$50,765 – $59,495 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 30 MPG

Top Rated Plug-In Hybrid SUV

Model: Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid MSRP range: $38,725 – $45,450

$38,725 – $45,450 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 35 MPG

Top Rated Luxury Plug-In Hybrid Car

Model: Mercedes-Benz S580e Hybrid

Mercedes-Benz S580e Hybrid MSRP: $127,750

$127,750 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23 MPG + 46 mile EV range

Top Rated Luxury Plug-In Hybrid SUV

Model: Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e MSRP: $69,500

$69,500 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24 MPG + 48 mile EV range

Top Rated Coupe

Model: Toyota GR86

Toyota GR86 MSRP range: $29,300 – $35,820

$29,300 – $35,820 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 22-25 MPG

Top Rated Muscle Car

Model: Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Ford Mustang Dark Horse MSRP: $58,185

$58,185 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17 MPG

Top Rated Luxury Coupe

Model: BMW 2 Series

BMW 2 Series MSRP range: $38,800 – $51,700

$38,800 – $51,700 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 26-30 MPG

Top Rated Luxury Sport Coupe

Model: Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette MSRP range: $68,300 – $123,650

$68,300 – $123,650 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 15-19 MPG

Top Rated Minivan

Model: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid MSRP range: $50,765 – $59,495

$50,765 – $59,495 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 30 MPG

Top Rated Small Truck

Model: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Hyundai Santa Cruz MSRP range: $26,900 – $41,320

$26,900 – $41,320 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 22-23 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Truck

Model: Ford Ranger

Ford Ranger MSRP range: $32,670 – $55,470

$32,670 – $55,470 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17-22 MPG

Top Rated Large Truck

Model: Ford F-150

Ford F-150 MSRP range: $36,965 – $78,440

$36,965 – $78,440 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 19-21 MPG

Top Rated Heavy Duty Truck

Model: Ford F-250 Super Duty

Ford F-250 Super Duty MSRP range: $44,970 – $97,295

$44,970 – $97,295 Edmunds rating: 7.9

7.9 Est. combined fuel efficiency: Not tested

Top Rated Small Wagon

Model: Audi A4 Allroad

Audi A4 Allroad MSRP range: $47,600 – $56,500

$47,600 – $56,500 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 26 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Wagon

Model: Volvo V90 Cross Country

Volvo V90 Cross Country MSRP range: $59,150 – $64,750

$59,150 – $64,750 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 25 MPG

Top Rated Small Hatchback

Model: Honda Civic

Honda Civic MSRP range: $24,950 – $44,795

$24,950 – $44,795 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24-35 MPG

Top Rated Hot Hatchback

Model: Volkswagen Golf R

Volkswagen Golf R MSRP range: $45,665 – $46,465

$45,665 – $46,465 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23-25 MPG

Top Rated Convertible

Model: Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

Mazda MX-5 Miata RF MSRP range: $37,010 – $40,210

$37,010 – $40,210 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 29-30 MPG

Top Rated Luxury Sport Convertible

Model: Porsche 911

Porsche 911 MSRP range: $127,200 – $243,200

$127,200 – $243,200 Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-20 MPG

Top Rated Electric Car

Model: Hyundai IONIQ 6

Hyundai IONIQ 6 MSRP range: $37,500 – $53,650

$37,500 – $53,650 Est. range on a full charge: 303 miles

Top Rated Electric SUV

Model: Kia EV9 GT-Line

Kia EV9 GT-Line MSRP range: $54,900 – $73,900

$54,900 – $73,900 Est. range on a full charge: 306 miles

Top Rated Electric Truck

Model: Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford F-150 Lightning MSRP range: $49,995 – $89,995

$49,995 – $89,995 Est. range on a full charge: 345 miles

Top Rated Luxury Electric Car

Model: BMW i5 eDrive40

BMW i5 eDrive40 MSRP range: $66,800 – $84,100

$66,800 – $84,100 Est. range on a full charge: 321 miles

Top Rated Luxury Electric SUV

Model: BMW iX eDrive50

BMW iX eDrive50 MSRP range: $87,250 – $111,500

$87,250 – $111,500 Est. range on a full charge: 377 miles