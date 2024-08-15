The Highest Rated Cars and Trucks in America

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- New vehicle prices are near all-time highs, and Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever before
- For prospective buyers who want to get the most for their money, certain models stand out above the rest
Trailing only a house or a college education, a car is the biggest investment most Americans will ever make. According to estimates from Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $48,401 in July 2024, only slightly lower than the all-time high of $49,929 reported in December 2022.
Of course, exactly how much car buyers spend depends largely on the type of vehicle they choose. The average transaction price for a new compact car, for example, is just under $27,000, while a full-size SUV is now selling for an average of about $76,500. Similarly, a small or midsize pickup has an average price of $42,690, while a full-size luxury pickup sells for an average of $111,018.
But no matter the vehicle, a new car is a major investment. For prospective buyers who want to get the most for their money, in every vehicle class, certain models stand out above the rest. (Here is a look at the most dependable automotive brands.)
Using data from Edmunds, an automotive information website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the highest-rated vehicle within each class for the 2024 or 2025 model year. Each vehicle on this list was identified by Edmunds as the best in its class based on a range of factors, including technology, value, comfort, and overall driving experience. A complete, detailed methodology is available here. Super luxury cars, exotic cars, and categories with only one vehicle model were excluded from analysis. Supplemental data on MSRP, fuel efficiency, and EV range are from Edmunds and Car and Driver, an auto industry publication.
The 47 vehicles on this list represent the highest rated model within their respective class. Vehicle classes fall into one of 10 broad categories, including coupes, electric vehicles, hybrids, sedans, SUVs, and trucks. (Here is a look at America’s favorite pickup trucks.)
In some cases, a model may rank as the highest-rated vehicle in more than one category. The Honda Civic, for example, is the highest rated vehicle in both the small sedan and small hatchback category. Similarly, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid outranks all other minivans and plug-in hybrids.
Why It Matters
With new car prices at historic highs, Americans are keeping their vehicles longer than ever before. The average age of vehicles on American roads hit an all-time high of 12.6 years in 2024, according to an S&P Global Mobility study. As personal vehicles are becoming an increasingly long-term investment, the choices buyers make at the dealership lot may matter more than ever before.
Top Rated Extra Small SUV
- Model: Volkswagen Taos
- MSRP range: $23,995 – $33,515
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 27-31 MPG
Top Rated Small SUV
- Model: Mazda CX-50
- MSRP range: $30,300 – $43,300
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 25-27 MPG
Top Rated Small 3-Row SUV
- Model: Kia Sorento
- MSRP range: $31,990 – $47,390
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23-26 MPG
Top Rated Midsize SUV
- Model: Honda Passport
- MSRP range: $41,900 – $47,970
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 21 MPG
Top Rated Midsize 3-Row SUV
- Model: Kia Telluride
- MSRP range: $35,990 – $53,185
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 20-22 MPG
Top Rated Large SUV
- Model: GMC Yukon
- MSRP range: $58,200 – $98,755
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-17 MPG
Top Rated Extra Small Luxury SUV
- Model: BMW X1
- MSRP range: $40,500 – $49,900
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 26-28 MPG
Top Rated Small Luxury SUV
- Model: Genesis GV70
- MSRP range: $45,700 – $58,300
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 20-24 MPG
Top Rated Midsize Luxury SUV
- Model: Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- MSRP range: $62,650 – $127,700
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-23 MPG
Top Rated Midsize 3-Row Luxury SUV
- Model: Lexus GX
- MSRP range: $62,900 – $79,900
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17 MPG
Top Rated Large Luxury SUV
- Model: Mercedes-Benz GLS Class
- MSRP range: $87,000 – $145,850
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-21 MPG
Top Rated Small Sedan
- Model: Honda Civic
- MSRP range: $23,950 – $30,550
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 31-36 MPG
Top Rated Midsize Sedan
- Model: Kia K5
- MSRP range: $25,590 – $31,990
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 27-31 MPG
Top Rated Extra Small Luxury Sedan
- Model: Audi A3
- MSRP range: $35,800 – $41,400
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 30-32 MPG
Top Rated Small Luxury Sedan
- Model: Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- MSRP range: $46,950 – $83,900
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23-30 MPG
Top Rated Midsize Luxury Sedan
- Model: Audi A7
- MSRP range: $72,000 – $80,550
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 25 MPG
Top Rated Large Luxury Sedan
- Model: Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- MSRP range: $117,300 – $182,250
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 21-24 MPG
Top Rated Sport Compact Sedan
- Model: Honda Civic Type R
- MSRP: $44,795
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24 MPG
Top Rated Small Performance Sedan
- Model: Acura Integra Type S
- MSRP: $51,800
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24 MPG
Top Rated Midsize Performance Sedan
- Model: Audi RS 6
- MSRP: $125,800
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17 MPG
Top Rated Large Performance Sedan
- Model: BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe
- MSRP: $149,300
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 19 MPG
Top Rated Hybrid Car
- Model: Toyota Prius
- MSRP range: $27,950 – $36,365
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 49-57 MPG
Top Rated Hybrid SUV
- Model: Kia Sportage Hybrid
- MSRP range: $28,290 – $37,190
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 38-43 MPG
Top Rated Plug-In Hybrid Car
- Model: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
- MSRP range: $50,765 – $59,495
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 30 MPG
Top Rated Plug-In Hybrid SUV
- Model: Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid
- MSRP range: $38,725 – $45,450
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 35 MPG
Top Rated Luxury Plug-In Hybrid Car
- Model: Mercedes-Benz S580e Hybrid
- MSRP: $127,750
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23 MPG + 46 mile EV range
Top Rated Luxury Plug-In Hybrid SUV
- Model: Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e
- MSRP: $69,500
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24 MPG + 48 mile EV range
Top Rated Coupe
- Model: Toyota GR86
- MSRP range: $29,300 – $35,820
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 22-25 MPG
Top Rated Muscle Car
- Model: Ford Mustang Dark Horse
- MSRP: $58,185
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17 MPG
Top Rated Luxury Coupe
- Model: BMW 2 Series
- MSRP range: $38,800 – $51,700
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 26-30 MPG
Top Rated Luxury Sport Coupe
- Model: Chevrolet Corvette
- MSRP range: $68,300 – $123,650
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 15-19 MPG
Top Rated Minivan
- Model: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
- MSRP range: $50,765 – $59,495
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 30 MPG
Top Rated Small Truck
- Model: Hyundai Santa Cruz
- MSRP range: $26,900 – $41,320
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 22-23 MPG
Top Rated Midsize Truck
- Model: Ford Ranger
- MSRP range: $32,670 – $55,470
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17-22 MPG
Top Rated Large Truck
- Model: Ford F-150
- MSRP range: $36,965 – $78,440
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 19-21 MPG
Top Rated Heavy Duty Truck
- Model: Ford F-250 Super Duty
- MSRP range: $44,970 – $97,295
- Edmunds rating: 7.9
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: Not tested
Top Rated Small Wagon
- Model: Audi A4 Allroad
- MSRP range: $47,600 – $56,500
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 26 MPG
Top Rated Midsize Wagon
- Model: Volvo V90 Cross Country
- MSRP range: $59,150 – $64,750
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 25 MPG
Top Rated Small Hatchback
- Model: Honda Civic
- MSRP range: $24,950 – $44,795
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24-35 MPG
Top Rated Hot Hatchback
- Model: Volkswagen Golf R
- MSRP range: $45,665 – $46,465
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23-25 MPG
Top Rated Convertible
- Model: Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- MSRP range: $37,010 – $40,210
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 29-30 MPG
Top Rated Luxury Sport Convertible
- Model: Porsche 911
- MSRP range: $127,200 – $243,200
- Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-20 MPG
Top Rated Electric Car
- Model: Hyundai IONIQ 6
- MSRP range: $37,500 – $53,650
- Est. range on a full charge: 303 miles
Top Rated Electric SUV
- Model: Kia EV9 GT-Line
- MSRP range: $54,900 – $73,900
- Est. range on a full charge: 306 miles
Top Rated Electric Truck
- Model: Ford F-150 Lightning
- MSRP range: $49,995 – $89,995
- Est. range on a full charge: 345 miles
Top Rated Luxury Electric Car
- Model: BMW i5 eDrive40
- MSRP range: $66,800 – $84,100
- Est. range on a full charge: 321 miles
Top Rated Luxury Electric SUV
- Model: BMW iX eDrive50
- MSRP range: $87,250 – $111,500
- Est. range on a full charge: 377 miles
