The Highest Rated Cars and Trucks in America

Trailing only a house or a college education, a car is the biggest investment most Americans will ever make. According to estimates from Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $48,401 in July 2024, only slightly lower than the all-time high of $49,929 reported in December 2022.

Of course, exactly how much car buyers spend depends largely on the type of vehicle they choose. The average transaction price for a new compact car, for example, is just under $27,000, while a full-size SUV is now selling for an average of about $76,500. Similarly, a small or midsize pickup has an average price of $42,690, while a full-size luxury pickup sells for an average of $111,018.

But no matter the vehicle, a new car is a major investment. For prospective buyers who want to get the most for their money, in every vehicle class, certain models stand out above the rest. (Here is a look at the most dependable automotive brands.)

Using data from Edmunds, an automotive information website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the highest-rated vehicle within each class for the 2024 or 2025 model year. Each vehicle on this list was identified by Edmunds as the best in its class based on a range of factors, including technology, value, comfort, and overall driving experience. A complete, detailed methodology is available here. Super luxury cars, exotic cars, and categories with only one vehicle model were excluded from analysis. Supplemental data on MSRP, fuel efficiency, and EV range are from Edmunds and Car and Driver, an auto industry publication.

The 47 vehicles on this list represent the highest rated model within their respective class. Vehicle classes fall into one of 10 broad categories, including coupes, electric vehicles, hybrids, sedans, SUVs, and trucks. (Here is a look at America’s favorite pickup trucks.)

In some cases, a model may rank as the highest-rated vehicle in more than one category. The Honda Civic, for example, is the highest rated vehicle in both the small sedan and small hatchback category. Similarly, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid outranks all other minivans and plug-in hybrids.

Why It Matters

Prostock-Studio / iStock via Getty Images

With new car prices at historic highs, Americans are keeping their vehicles longer than ever before. The average age of vehicles on American roads hit an all-time high of 12.6 years in 2024, according to an S&P Global Mobility study. As personal vehicles are becoming an increasingly long-term investment, the choices buyers make at the dealership lot may matter more than ever before.

Top Rated Extra Small SUV

Volkswagen Taos SEL 4MOTION (2024) by usf1fan2
Volkswagen Taos SEL 4MOTION (2024) (BY 2.0) by usf1fan2
  • Model: Volkswagen Taos
  • MSRP range: $23,995 – $33,515
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 27-31 MPG

Top Rated Small SUV

Elise240SX / Wikimedia Commons
  • Model: Mazda CX-50
  • MSRP range: $30,300 – $43,300
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 25-27 MPG

Top Rated Small 3-Row SUV

2024 Kia Sorento (MQ4) Ditzingen Mobil IMG 9809 by Alexander-93
2024 Kia Sorento (MQ4) Ditzingen Mobil IMG 9809 (BY-SA 4.0) by Alexander-93
  • Model: Kia Sorento
  • MSRP range: $31,990 – $47,390
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23-26 MPG

Top Rated Midsize SUV

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Model: Honda Passport
  • MSRP range: $41,900 – $47,970
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 21 MPG

Top Rated Midsize 3-Row SUV

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Model: Kia Telluride
  • MSRP range: $35,990 – $53,185
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 20-22 MPG

Top Rated Large SUV

GMC+Yukon | GMC Yukon P4250783
GMC Yukon P4250783 by Alexander Migl / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Model: GMC Yukon
  • MSRP range: $58,200 – $98,755
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-17 MPG

Top Rated Extra Small Luxury SUV

Kofferraum und Heckansicht des BMW x1 xDrive 20d by verchmarco
Kofferraum und Heckansicht des BMW x1 xDrive 20d (BY 2.0) by verchmarco
  • Model: BMW X1
  • MSRP range: $40,500 – $49,900
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 26-28 MPG

Top Rated Small Luxury SUV

tomeng / Getty Images
  • Model: Genesis GV70
  • MSRP range: $45,700 – $58,300
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 20-24 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Luxury SUV

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE300d 4MATIC AMG Line by Chanokchon
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE300d 4MATIC AMG Line (BY-SA 4.0) by Chanokchon
  • Model: Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  • MSRP range: $62,650 – $127,700
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-23 MPG

Top Rated Midsize 3-Row Luxury SUV

2024 Lexus GX 550 (United States) front view by Charles / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Model: Lexus GX
  • MSRP range: $62,900 – $79,900
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17 MPG

Top Rated Large Luxury SUV

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS450d 4MATIC AMG Dynamic by Chanokchon
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS450d 4MATIC AMG Dynamic (BY-SA 4.0) by Chanokchon
  • Model: Mercedes-Benz GLS Class
  • MSRP range: $87,000 – $145,850
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-21 MPG

Top Rated Small Sedan

Honda Civic Sport (2024) by usf1fan2
Honda Civic Sport (2024) (BY 2.0) by usf1fan2
  • Model: Honda Civic
  • MSRP range: $23,950 – $30,550
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 31-36 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Sedan

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Model: Kia K5
  • MSRP range: $25,590 – $31,990
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 27-31 MPG

Top Rated Extra Small Luxury Sedan

2024 Audi A3 8Y IMG 9705 (cropped) by Alexander-93
2024 Audi A3 8Y IMG 9705 (cropped) (BY-SA 4.0) by Alexander-93
  • Model: Audi A3
  • MSRP range: $35,800 – $41,400
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 30-32 MPG

Top Rated Small Luxury Sedan

2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350e AMG Dynamic Night Edition by Chanokchon
2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350e AMG Dynamic Night Edition (BY-SA 4.0) by Chanokchon
  • Model: Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  • MSRP range: $46,950 – $83,900
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23-30 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Luxury Sedan

Audi A7 C8 IMG 0089 by Alexander-93
Audi A7 C8 IMG 0089 (BY-SA 4.0) by Alexander-93
  • Model: Audi A7
  • MSRP range: $72,000 – $80,550
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 25 MPG

Top Rated Large Luxury Sedan

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Hong Kong), Dongguan, China 29 April 2024 by u30e1u30a4u30c9u7406u4e16
Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Hong Kong), Dongguan, China 29 April 2024 (BY-SA 4.0) by u30e1u30a4u30c9u7406u4e16
  • Model: Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  • MSRP range: $117,300 – $182,250
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 21-24 MPG

Top Rated Sport Compact Sedan

2024 Honda Civic Type R, rear right, 06-15-2024 by MercurySable99
2024 Honda Civic Type R, rear right, 06-15-2024 (BY-SA 4.0) by MercurySable99
  • Model: Honda Civic Type R
  • MSRP: $44,795
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24 MPG

Top Rated Small Performance Sedan

2024 Acura Integra Type-S (United States) front view by Gold Pony / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)
  • Model: Acura Integra Type S
  • MSRP: $51,800
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Performance Sedan

Audi RS 6 Avant (2024) by usf1fan2
Audi RS 6 Avant (2024) (BY 2.0) by usf1fan2
  • Model: Audi RS 6
  • MSRP: $125,800
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17 MPG

Top Rated Large Performance Sedan

kenneth-cheung / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Model: BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe
  • MSRP: $149,300
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 19 MPG

Top Rated Hybrid Car

2024 Toyota Prius in Silver by crudmucosa
2024 Toyota Prius in Silver (BY 2.0) by crudmucosa
  • Model: Toyota Prius
  • MSRP range: $27,950 – $36,365
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 49-57 MPG

Top Rated Hybrid SUV

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid by UltraTech66
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid (CC BY-SA 4.0) by UltraTech66
  • Model: Kia Sportage Hybrid
  • MSRP range: $28,290 – $37,190
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 38-43 MPG

Top Rated Plug-In Hybrid Car

Angel Di Bilio / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Model: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • MSRP range: $50,765 – $59,495
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 30 MPG

Top Rated Plug-In Hybrid SUV

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Model: Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid
  • MSRP range: $38,725 – $45,450
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 35 MPG

Top Rated Luxury Plug-In Hybrid Car

loops7 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Model: Mercedes-Benz S580e Hybrid
  • MSRP: $127,750
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23 MPG + 46 mile EV range

Top Rated Luxury Plug-In Hybrid SUV

tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Model: Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e
  • MSRP: $69,500
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24 MPG + 48 mile EV range

Top Rated Coupe

2024 Toyota GR86 - white by Ssu
2024 Toyota GR86 - white (BY-SA 4.0) by Ssu
  • Model: Toyota GR86
  • MSRP range: $29,300 – $35,820
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 22-25 MPG

Top Rated Muscle Car

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse by UltraTech66
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (BY-SA 4.0) by UltraTech66
  • Model: Ford Mustang Dark Horse
  • MSRP: $58,185
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17 MPG

Top Rated Luxury Coupe

chekyfoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Model: BMW 2 Series
  • MSRP range: $38,800 – $51,700
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 26-30 MPG

Top Rated Luxury Sport Coupe

Prichsenstadt Chevrolet Corvette C8 by Ermell
Prichsenstadt Chevrolet Corvette C8 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Ermell
  • Model: Chevrolet Corvette
  • MSRP range: $68,300 – $123,650
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 15-19 MPG

Top Rated Minivan

Chrysler+Pacifica+Hybrid | 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 3.6 PHEV
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 3.6 PHEV by Rutger van der Maar / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Model: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  • MSRP range: $50,765 – $59,495
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 30 MPG

Top Rated Small Truck

Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT (2024) (53624691402) by Charles from Port Chester, New York
Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT (2024) (53624691402) (BY 2.0) by Charles from Port Chester, New York
  • Model: Hyundai Santa Cruz
  • MSRP range: $26,900 – $41,320
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 22-23 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Truck

Ford Ranger XLS 2024 by RL GNZLZ
Ford Ranger XLS 2024 (BY-SA 2.0) by RL GNZLZ
  • Model: Ford Ranger
  • MSRP range: $32,670 – $55,470
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 17-22 MPG

Top Rated Large Truck

2024 Ford F-150 XLT front view by Deathpallie325
2024 Ford F-150 XLT front view (BY-SA 4.0) by Deathpallie325
  • Model: Ford F-150
  • MSRP range: $36,965 – $78,440
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 19-21 MPG

Top Rated Heavy Duty Truck

White Ford F-250 Super Duty, parking lot of Hoopla&#039;s Xtreme, Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania, May 5 2024 by Deans Charbal
White Ford F-250 Super Duty, parking lot of Hoopla&#039;s Xtreme, Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania, May 5 2024 (BY-SA 4.0) by Deans Charbal
  • Model: Ford F-250 Super Duty
  • MSRP range: $44,970 – $97,295
  • Edmunds rating: 7.9
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: Not tested

Top Rated Small Wagon

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Model: Audi A4 Allroad
  • MSRP range: $47,600 – $56,500
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 26 MPG

Top Rated Midsize Wagon

Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Model: Volvo V90 Cross Country
  • MSRP range: $59,150 – $64,750
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 25 MPG

Top Rated Small Hatchback

2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC 07 by Bindydad123
2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC 07 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Bindydad123
  • Model: Honda Civic
  • MSRP range: $24,950 – $44,795
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 24-35 MPG

Top Rated Hot Hatchback

2024 Volkswagen Golf R-Line TSI - 1498cc 1.5 (150PS) Petrol - Reflex Silver - 02-2024, Front by Harvey Bold
2024 Volkswagen Golf R-Line TSI - 1498cc 1.5 (150PS) Petrol - Reflex Silver - 02-2024, Front (BY 4.0) by Harvey Bold
  • Model: Volkswagen Golf R
  • MSRP range: $45,665 – $46,465
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 23-25 MPG

Top Rated Convertible

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Model: Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
  • MSRP range: $37,010 – $40,210
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 29-30 MPG

Top Rated Luxury Sport Convertible

tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Model: Porsche 911
  • MSRP range: $127,200 – $243,200
  • Est. combined fuel efficiency: 16-20 MPG

Top Rated Electric Car

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Exclusive by Chanokchon
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Exclusive (BY-SA 4.0) by Chanokchon
  • Model: Hyundai IONIQ 6
  • MSRP range: $37,500 – $53,650
  • Est. range on a full charge: 303 miles

Top Rated Electric SUV

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD by Chanokchon
2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD (BY-SA 4.0) by Chanokchon
  • Model: Kia EV9 GT-Line
  • MSRP range: $54,900 – $73,900
  • Est. range on a full charge: 306 miles

Top Rated Electric Truck

Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum (2024) (53621481713) by Charles from Port Chester, New York
Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum (2024) (53621481713) (BY 2.0) by Charles from Port Chester, New York
  • Model: Ford F-150 Lightning
  • MSRP range: $49,995 – $89,995
  • Est. range on a full charge: 345 miles

Top Rated Luxury Electric Car

BMW+dealers | BMW Dealer at Brentford
mualphachi / Flickr
  • Model: BMW i5 eDrive40
  • MSRP range: $66,800 – $84,100
  • Est. range on a full charge: 321 miles

Top Rated Luxury Electric SUV

pwmotion / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Model: BMW iX eDrive50
  • MSRP range: $87,250 – $111,500
  • Est. range on a full charge: 377 miles

