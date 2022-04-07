This Is the Loudest Car in the World

Many cars have become, by design, less noisy than they were decades ago – both inside and out. Ever fewer cars have massive V8 engines. They have been replaced by four-cylinder, high-mileage engines often powered with the addition of turbos. Hybrids tend to be quiet. Electric cars, like Teslas, make almost no noise at all, even though they have set acceleration records. But the noisiest car in the world is the Jaguar F-Pace SVR 19MY.

Luxury car manufacturers prize “quiet cabin.” In some cars, drivers and passengers can barely hear the noise outside at all. The U.S. News & World Report 12 Quietest Cars list is dominated by expensive cars from such manufacturers as Audi, BMW, Genesis, Mercedes, and, of course, Tesla. (See the most expensive cars.)

Financial information comparison site Confused.com looked at the cars at the far end of the “quiet” scale for its report, The noisiest cars. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report to find the noisiest car in the world. The information was based on A-weighted decibel, dBA in short, noise levels provided by the Vehicle Certification Agency. Car models reviewed are those sold in the United Kingdom. (A-weighted decibel is a decibel scale that has been adjusted to account for the varying sensitivity of the human ear to different frequencies of sound.)

How loud is loud? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Noise above 70 dB over a prolonged period of time may start to damage your hearing. Loud noise above 120 dB can cause immediate harm to your ears.” Firecrackers are at the top of the CDC’s damaging noises list at 140 to 150 dB.

The loudest cars have massive engines. At the top of the list, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR 19MY causes 86 dB of noise. It has a huge 5.0 supercharged V8. The vehicle is Jaguar’s sport utility vehicle. Priced at $81,000, it can go from 0 to 60 in just over 4 seconds, which is muscle-car fast. Forbes recently pointed out that Jaguar may never make a vehicle like the Jaguar F-Pace SVR as it moves toward a quiet, electric car future. (Perhaps in the future it will be listed among the 35 amazing looking cars from bygone times.)

