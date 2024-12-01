4 World-Famous Companies Pay Huge 10%+ Ultra-High-Yield Dividends and Nobody Knows Funtap / Shutterstock.com

Key Points

Many U.S. growth and income investors fail to look overseas for dividend ideas.

European stocks have underperformed and offer outstanding bargains.

The S&P 500 is overbought and expensive at a stunning 27.9 times earnings.

It was nice while it lasted, and while it may still have some seasonal strength left, the two-year AI-driven stock market rally may be ready to run out of gas fast. While the Magnificent 7 (the big tech companies that have driven most of the gains over the past two years) continues to surge, the rest of the S&P 500 has underperformed and trades at a multiple that looks dangerously high.

While Treasury yields have backed up and look somewhat tempting, they don’t offer the total return potential that dividend-paying stocks do. Investors concerned about the staggering U.S. debt and the potential for a government shutdown once again next year are becoming genuine issues for the domestic stock market, and investors may want to look across the pond and to the Great White North.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. foreign dividend stock research database looking for well-known companies that may be off-the-radar for U.S. investors. We found four companies, most of which are incredibly well-known and, in some cases, dominate their respective sectors. They all share one common trait: They pay huge and reliable dividends.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

While not suited for everybody, those who are trying to build strong passive income streams can do extremely well having some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can use a barbell approach to get passive income streams that can make a significant difference.

BCE

NicoElNino / iStock via Getty Images

With a huge 10.31% dividend and a product that never goes out of style, this Canadian telecom giant looks cheap at current trading levels. BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is a communications company that provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments.

The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides:

Wireless products and services, including mobile data and voice plans and devices

Wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products

Satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long-distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers and operates consumer electronics retail stores.

The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming, digital media, radio broadcasting, and out-of-home advertising services.

Mercedes-Benz

kurmyshov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The German luxury car giant pays investors a massive 10.19% dividend. Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) is an automotive company in Germany and internationally that combines luxury with performance across its full line of models, including luxury sedans, SUVs, coupes, roadsters, convertibles, and more.

It operates through three segments:

Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz Mobility

The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

It also provides:

Financing

Leasing

Car subscription and rental

Fleet management

Insurance Brokerage

Mobility services

Digital services for charging and payment

The company, formerly known as Daimler AG, changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Founded in 1886, Mercedes-Benz Group AG has its headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

Vodafone

georgeclerk / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This company pays investors a huge 10.38% dividend and is in a sector that always has demand. Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally.

It offers mobile connectivity services comprising:

End-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management

Professional and consulting services

Fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, Ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

The company also provides:

Consumer Internet of Things (IoT) propositions, as well as security and insurance products

Mobile services

Logistics, fleet management, and intelligent metering services

WiFi: digital services comprising mobile application development

Multi-access edge computing,

Worker insights, AI assistant, drone detection, visual inspection, and mixed reality

Vodafone Analytics platform and traditional IT hosting services, including colocation, managed hosting, security, hosting infrastructure, and flexible computing for the government.

In addition, it offers integrated business communication services, fixed mobile convergence services, carrier services, and IoT devices comprising managed tablets and integrated terminals.

Further, it offers M-Pesa, an African mobile money platform that allows payments and provides financial services; Vodafone Business’ multi-cloud platform; and productivity solutions. It also operates digital cloud-based television platforms.

Volkswagen

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Trading at a ridiculously cheap 4.4 times estimated 2024 earnings, this European automobile legend could be a massive home run while paying a huge 10.98% dividend. Volkswagen AG (VWAPY) manufactures and sells automobiles around the world.

Volkswagen manufactures and sells automobiles in:

Germany

Europe

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Internationally

The company operates through four segments:

Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Power Engineering

Financial Services

The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses and offers parts and related services.

The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components.

The Financial Services segment provides dealership and customer financing, leasing, direct banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services.

The company sells vehicles under these brands:

Volkswagen Passenger Cars

Koda

SEAT/CUPRA

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Audi

Lamborghini

Bentley

Ducati

Porsche

Scania

MAN

Volkswagen Truck & Bus

Navistar commercial vehicles

Bugatti brands

