Best-Selling Cars in America

If you’re in the market for a new car, truck, or SUV, the U.S. automotive market offers one of the world’s widest selections of models from dozens of brand names.

But despite this large number of choices found on new car dealership lots nationwide, Americans tend to gravitate to a particular group of vehicle types, or segments, led by a long-standing national love affair with the Big Three pickup trucks.

The Chevrolet Silverado, Ram Pickup (spearheaded by the Ram 1500), and Ford F-Series (led by the F-150) regularly top the list of the best selling new vehicles in the U.S. And though U.S. new vehicles sales dropped by 15% last year compared to 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 150,000 of these trucks have been sold in a typical month so far in 2021.

Another trend in the U.S. auto market has been the rise in popularity of crossovers over the past 20 years. Consumers have been ditching their sedans for these roomier small SUVs. American consumers are also enamored with the biggest, heaviest, more fuel-hungry passenger vehicles — medium- to full-size SUVs. These new cars have the worst fuel efficiency on the market.

This explains why, despite the huge number of models, manufacturers tend to sell three vehicle types in the United States: the crossover, the SUV, and the pickup truck. The market is so weak for sedans and compact cars that last year Ford stopped making them for the U.S. market altogether. In fact, nearly none of the best selling models on this list is sedan or smaller vehicle type. Here are the slowest selling cars in America.

To determine the best-selling vehicles in America by brand, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed sales data for the second quarter of 2021 for every model sold in the U.S. from vehicle data site GoodCarBadCar. Total Q2 2021 manufacturer sales data in the U.S. is also from GoodCarBadCar. The list is ordered alphabetically.

Here’s a list of the bestselling vehicles in America by brand