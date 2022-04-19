States Where the Aggravated Assault Rate Is Soaring

The aggravated assault rate in the United States is at its highest level since 2007. According to the FBI, about 921,500 cases of violent assault were reported in 2020 nationwide, a 12% spike from the previous year.

The FBI defines aggravated assault as an unlawful physical attack with the purpose of causing severe injury or harm. Aggravated assaults are often carried out using a deadly weapon, such as a knife, handgun, or blunt object. Most cases of aggravated assault are committed in private residences, though a large share also take place on public streets or sidewalks.

In keeping with the national trend, the aggravated assault rate rose in the majority of states in 2020.

Using data from the FBI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the aggravated assault rate is rising fastest. States are ranked by the year-over-year change in the number of violent assaults per 100,000 people in 2020.

While 10 states reported a decline in the aggravated assault rate, some states reported an increase of over 90 incidents per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national aggravated assault rate climbed by 29 assaults per 100,000 people in 2020.

Aggravated assaults – along with rаpe, robbery, and homicide – is one component of the overall violent crime category and by far the most common. Assaults accounted for about 70% of the 1.3 million violent offenses reported in 2020. Partially as a result, most states that reported a decline in aggravated assaults also reported a decline in the violent crime rate overall, while states with rising rates of assault also had a rising violent crime rate. Here is a look at the city where crime is rising fastest in every state.

