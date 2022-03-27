States Where the Larceny-Theft Rate is Rising (and Falling) Fastest

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle theft, and burglary.

Larceny is a classification of crime that includes all nonviolent theft, with the exception of motor-vehicle theft. Common examples of larceny include purse snatching, pick pocketing, shoplifting, and bicycle theft. According to the FBI, larceny-thefts result in billions of dollars in losses annually.

Though larceny-theft is relatively widespread in the United States, reported incidents of larceny have been declining for years. Between 2019 and 2020 alone, the number of reported larceny cases fell by 11%, or, adjusting for population, 171 incidents for every 100,000 people. In some states, the improvement was far greater than the national average. In a handful of others, however, the larceny rate rose.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. determined the year-over-year change in the larceny-theft rate in each state. States are ranked by the change in the number of larcenies reported for every 100,000 people.

Depending on the state, changes in larceny-theft rates range from a decline of over 700 incidents per 100,000 people to increases of over 100 incidents per 100,000.

Property crime is a broad category of offenses tracked by the FBI made up of larceny-theft, burglary, and motor-vehicle theft. Partially because larceny is by far the most commonly reported property crime, every state that reported a rise in the larceny rate also reported an uptick in property crime overall – and most states that reported a decline in the larceny rate also reported a drop in the property crime rate. Here is a look at the states where property crime is soaring.

It is important to note that in most states where larceny crime rose in 2020, the overall larceny crime rate remained below the national rate of 1,398 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the states with the highest rates of larceny-theft.

Click here to see state where the larceny-theft is rising (and falling) fastest

Click here to see our detailed methodology