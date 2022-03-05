States Where Property Crime is Soaring

The U.S. suffered through a historic surge in deadly violence in during the pandemic. According to FBI data, there were more homicides in 2020 than in any year since the mid-1990s. Not all crime trends are as discouraging, however, as the property crime rate fell for the 19th consecutive year in 2020.

Property crime is made up of three categories of offenses: larceny, defined as the unlawful taking of property; burglary, or the illegal entry of a structure to commit a crime; and vehicle theft, which can be either the theft, or the attempted theft, of a vehicle, such a car or ATV. Here is a look at the city in every state where your car is most likely to be stolen.

There were a total 6.5 million property crimes reported in the U.S. in 2020, or 1,958 for every 100,000 people, a decrease of 172 incidents per 100,000 people from the previous year. In keeping with the national trend, most states reported a decline in property crime in 2020. There were several exceptions, however, and in one state, the property crime rate climbed by nearly 300 incidents per 100,000 people year over year.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where property crime is soaring. States are ranked by the year-over-year change in property crimes reported for every 100,000 residents, from the largest decline to the largest increase.

Despite the decline in much of the country, property crimes remain the most common of the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI, known as Part I offenses. Each year, property crimes result in the loss of tens of billions of dollars worth of property – much of which is never recovered.

The 11 states to report an increase in property crime span the Northeast, the Midwest, and the West, though none are located in the South. However, five of the 10 states with the highest overall property crime rate are in the South. Additionally, it is important to note that in just over half of the states where property crime is on the rise, the property crime rate remains below the national average.

