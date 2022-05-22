Things You Should Probably Never Order at a Restaurant

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly damaged the food industry in the U.S. About two years after being forced to shut down and hundreds of iconic establishments closing for good, restaurants are open for business.

People patronize these places for a variety of reasons, of course. It might be a matter of convenience and/or price. On the other hand, some restaurants draw customers because they’re “hot” or trendy, or, naturally enough, because they have earned a reputation for good food, whether they’re a hamburger stand or a shrine of gastronomy.

Food is hardly the only aspect of the restaurant experience. Ambiance and service count, and for many patrons, an attractive cocktail and/or wine and beer program is a plus. And of course there’s simply the opportunity restaurants afford for pleasant social interaction, out in public, both with friends and family and with the (theoretically) amiable strangers around us.

Still, it does all come back to food. In general, we tend to assume that anything on the menu at any good restaurant, however simple or fancy the place might be, is worth ordering. That’s not necessarily true, however.

Sometimes a lack of certain facilities can be a warning sign (if you order barbecue in a place without a smoker, you’re not getting the real thing). Other times it just doesn’t make economic sense to pay inflated prices at a restaurant for something you can have just as easily at home for a lot less.

A more serious issue is the fact that certain items at restaurants — anything from beverage ice to bean sprouts — can be health hazards because of possible bacterial contamination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues detailed guidelines for safe practices by food service workers, though it’s hard to believe that these are always scrupulously followed.

The recommendations given here aren’t necessarily hard and fast. There are always exceptions, and some of the cases cited might no longer be applicable as the very nature of the restaurant business continues to evolve.