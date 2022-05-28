Cities With the Most Bars in the World

Everyone has different priorities when traveling. Some like to seek out museums, others the beach. And some are looking for great bars or nightclubs. (If you’re a history buff, this is the oldest bar in every state.)

Taking in the local nightlife can be an ideal way to get to know a city. Dropping into a pub on a quiet afternoon can be a great way to unwind after a morning of sightseeing, and a good opportunity to chat with locals and get insider information on tourist traps to avoid.

After the sun goes down, whether you’re in the mood for a quiet cocktail or a full-on nightclub rager, hanging out in a bar or club is (usually) a great way to end the day. And while you’re there, you can sample some of the world’s most popular cocktails.

To compile a list of the best cities around the world for bars, pubs, and clubs, based on the number of such places per 100,000 population and the number of them listed on Tripadvisor as of March 8 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed Global Pubs to People, a report published by the British-based financial services comparison site Money.co.uk. Population figures were sourced by the site from the World Population Review. Because the results are population-based, cities with thriving bar scenes such as New York City, Chicago, Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, and Buenos Aires are not included.

Click here to see the best cities for bars around the world

Most major cities in most countries have great bar scenes, and even in those that are predominantly Muslim (alcohol is forbidden in the Koran), there are usually numerous drinking places that cater to tourists, especially in international hotels. In short, if you’re looking for a drink, you’ll most likely be able to find one no matter where you travel – but it may be easiest in the 25 cities on this list.