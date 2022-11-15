The World's Best Beaches, According to Tripadvisor

When many of us think of our “happy place,” we think of the beach. Just close your eyes and picture it: the sound of the waves crashing, the warm sun, the gentle breeze, the swaying palm trees…. It may sound like a fantasy, but perfect beaches really do exist.

There are plenty of reasons why millions of people dream of going to the beach when they plan their getaways: Beaches are synonymous with relaxation, are ideal kid-friendly destinations, and are the perfect antidote to the mid-winter doldrums. If it’s the middle of February and you’re relaxing on the beach with a tropical drink melting in your hand…falling in love to the rhythm of a steel drum band (to quote the Beach Boys), then you’re obviously doing something right. (Speaking of the Beach Boys, here’s the song of the summer the year you were born.)

To compile a list of the 25 best beaches in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a ranking developed by travel booking and review site TripAdvisor as part of their Traveler’s Choice 2022 Best of the Best. They describe the sites they selected as “the beaches that travelers dream of all year long.” (In America, these are the cities with the most miles of beach per person.)

Sure, the Jersey Shore and Daytona Beach may be fun destinations, but they’ve got nothing on the jaw-dropping, idyllic seafront sites to be found in such far-flung locales as Kissamos in Greece, Playa de Muro in Spain, and Cruz Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands.