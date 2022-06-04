The phenomenon of Americans quitting their jobs en masse has become known as “The Great Resignation.” Many workers who cannot do their job remotely have left their jobs in search of a better opportunity. Though some employers are struggling to find enough workers, each state has at least one business with thousands of workers in a single location.
To determine the largest employer in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Dun & Bradstreet’s 2021 Business Rankings. Businesses with headquarters in a given state were ranked based on the number of employees in that state at a single location. Industry classifications came from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
While many large corporations like Walmart and McDonald’s employ thousands in nearly every state, these employees are spread out among many locations, and the company is likely headquartered elsewhere. The companies considered for this list are headquartered in the state they represent, and many employees are at a single location.
Many of the largest employers in a given state are hospitals or other medical centers. These organizations require large staff of medical care providers, orderlies, maintenance staff, and more to provide round-the-clock care.
Other large employers include brands that have become synonymous with their home state — like L.L. Bean in Maine and Nike in Oregon. In many cases, the largest employer represents an industry that has become the state’s economic backbone, like energy in oil and coal-producing areas or tourism in vacation hotspots. This is the most iconic job in every state.
Click here to see the largest employer in every state
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.