Best Big Companies to Work For in 2022

It has been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and the culture of the American workplace has changed. More companies are responding to worker demands for a hybrid working arrangement or even for working remotely. Some companies have allowed for certain hours of the day to be blocked off for workers to focus on matters outside the office. Others have allowed teams to set their own schedules.

How have these changes in attitude affected employees’ opinion of the companies where they work? Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the companies liked best by employees in its annual ranking of America’s Best Employers. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers 2022. The list includes the 500 best large employers (more than 5,000 employees). 24/7 Wall St. listed the top 50.

According to Forbes’ methodology, Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans, anonymously, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. “The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer. They were also asked to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities, and compensation.”

Even though surveys done by companies such as McKinsey & Co. have chronicled the burnout among health care workers because of the pandemic, employees at these companies make up almost one-fourth of the top 50 businesses on the list, the most of any sector. Five companies — The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and the Mayo Clinic — all cracked the top 10. (These are the highest paid doctors in America.)

Software companies, perceived to be among the most progressive in terms of workplace flexibility before the pandemic, took six spots among the top 50 businesses. These included boldfaced names such as Google, Microsoft, and LinkedIn.

The education and retail sectors each landed four companies apiece in the top 50 portion of the Forbes list.

By state, California has the most companies on the top 50, with nine, followed by Texas with seven. (These are states with the highest unemployment last month.)

