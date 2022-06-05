How the US is Arming Ukraine

When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, experts around the world predicted a swift Russian victory. In a briefing to members of Congress weeks earlier, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, reported that the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, could fall in 72 hours if Russia decided to invade. After all, Russia’s defense budget is 10 times that of Ukraine. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.)

Such dire predictions have proved wrong. Ukrainian resistance has, so far, contained the Russian offensive more effectively than many thought possible. Ukraine has ceded little ground and has even launched counter offensives, pushing Russian troops back towards the border in some cases.

While the U.S. is not bound by a treaty to defend Ukrainian independence, President Joe Biden appears to be doing nearly everything in his power to support the resistance, short of deploying American troops. The U.S. is not alone in providing military assistance to Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.

In addition to issuing unprecedented economic sanctions, the Biden Administration has committed about $3.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the invasion began. This assistance has largely been in military hardware – from helicopters and Humvees, to artillery pieces and land mines. Here is a look at the deadliest weapons of all time.

Using press releases from the Department of Defense, 24/7 Wall St. identified the weapons the U.S. is supplying to Ukraine.

Going forward, how much further the U.S. could be drawn into the conflict remains to be seen. Should the fighting spill over into any one of the NATO member states that border Ukraine, the U.S. will be obligated to engage militarily. Additionally, many fear that continued U.S. military assistance to Ukraine could escalate tensions and lead to a confrontation between the world’s two largest nuclear superpowers – Russia and the United States. Here is a look at what a nuclear war would do to the world.

As the war enters its fourth month, when, or how it will end is anyone’s guess.

