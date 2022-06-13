The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Have in America

With job openings surging and unemployment at 3.6%, the U.S. labor market, by some estimates, is the tightest it has ever been. In this environment, Americans are quitting their jobs at a historic pace – many in search of higher pay – as employers are raising salaries to attract new talent and keep their workforce.

While average hourly wages are climbing steadily across many jobs, there are a handful of occupations that stand out as having exceptionally high pay. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 20 occupations with a median annual salary of over $145,800 – more than triple the median annual wage across all occupations of $45,760.

Using data from the BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 20 highest paying jobs in America. It is important to note that the BLS does not provide detailed salary information beyond the threshold of $208,000. As a result, the nine occupations on this list with a median salary of $208,000 or more are ranked by employment, from lowest to highest.

While millions of Americans are quitting their job each month in search of higher-paying employment opportunities, the jobs on this list are not attainable for the vast majority of workers. These high-paying jobs are highly concentrated in medicine and typically require years of education and training beyond college. Even the occupations on this list that are not in the medical field are highly specialized and unattainable for most workers transitioning mid-career. Here is a look at the states where the most people are quitting their jobs.

The high pay in these occupations is attributable in part to their level of specialization, as greater specialization tends to require more years of schooling – which can result in higher student loan debt and shorter careers. Here is a look at the highest and lowest paying college majors in America.

Click here to see the highest paying jobs you can have in America

Click here to read our detailed methodology