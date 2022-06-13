US Senators Who Became Less Popular in the Last Year

The last year on Capitol Hill has been defined largely by stalled legislation, party infighting, and partisan gridlock. And recent polling shows that many U.S. senators are paying the price.

According to polling data collected by public opinion research company Morning Consult, one-third of the 100 sitting U.S. senators have seen their approval ratings dip by 2 or more percentage points in the last year, including four lawmakers whose approval ratings have dipped by over 6 percentage points.

Using survey data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. senators who are losing popularity. Our list includes all 33 senators whose approval rating fell by 2 percentage points or more from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022.

From the botched military withdrawal from Afghanistan to soaring inflation and failed legislative initiatives, the past year has been a difficult one in American politics. And as Democratic Party controls both the legislative and executive branches, Democratic lawmakers appear more likely to be losing support. Just as President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have slumped, the majority of senators on this list are Democratic. Still, there is no shortage of Republican lawmakers on this list.

It is important to note that though every senator on this list is less popular with their constituents now than they were a year ago, many still maintain a large support base. These lawmakers include Vermont Sens. Bernie Sanders (I) and Patrick Leahy (D), and Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso (R) and Cynthia Lummis (R). Here is a look at America’s most popular senators.

Nine of the 33 senators on this list are up for reelection this year, though two of them, Senator Pat Leahy (D) of Vermont and Richard Shelby (R) of Alabama, are not seeking reelection.

