America's Most Popular Senators

With the authority to declare war and draft new laws, the United States Congress is one of the most powerful institutions in the country. It is also among the most distrusted.

A recent Gallup poll found that only 7% of Americans have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in Congress. Not only is confidence in the legislative branch at an all-time low, but also of the 16 major institutions covered in the survey – including public schools, the presidency, law enforcement, newspapers, and big business – Congress received the lowest rating. (Here is a look at the 24 members of Congress who didn’t last 100 days.)

While the vast majority of Americans disapprove of Congress as a whole, confidence in their own elected representatives tends to be much higher. According to a 2023 survey conducted by Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 45 of the 100 sitting U.S. senators have an approval rating of 50% or higher – and all but five senators have approval ratings of at least 40%.

Using Morning Consult polling data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 most popular senators in America. Senators were ranked by their approval rating in 2023, and, when possible, ties were broken by disapproval rating.

Among the 50 most popular senators, whose approval ratings range from 48% to 65%, 27 are Democrats, 21 are Republicans, and two are Independent.

Senators are elected for six-year terms, and every two years, about one-third of all U.S. senators are up for reelection. Of the 50 senators on this list, 14 will face voters again in 2024, should they decide to run. If they do, they are in a relatively strong position, as each of them has an approval rating of at least 50%.

For any senator who wants to keep their job, remaining popular is a top priority. One senator on this list, Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, is particularly adept at this. First taking office in January 1981, Grassley has served in the U.S. Senate for over 42 years, making him the sixth-longest serving senator in American history. Currently, Grassley has a 50% approval rating, according to Morning Consult.

Another senator on this list, Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina, is attempting to leverage his popularity in the U.S. Senate in a bid for the White House. Of the 45 men who have ascended to the presidency, 16 served as U.S. senators. Currently, Scott has a 53% approval rating but is lagging in the Republican presidential primary polls behind former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former Vice President Mike Pence. (Here is a look at each president’s path to the Oval Office.)

