Worst Cities for People With Grass Allergies

The drone of lawn mowers heralds the arrival of better weather, longer days, and outside activities like picnics and barbecuing. But it also means the advent of summer allergies, and for many Americans, the uptick in allergen severity can keep them inside at a time when the great outdoors beckons. (Every season brings its issues. Here are the cities where people struggle the most with fall allergies.)

In some parts of the nation, allergies are more problematic than others, and one of the most common warm-weather allergies is to grass. Sufferers endure runny noses, itchy eyes, and other symptoms, and those with asthma may find their condition worsening. (Here are 16 symptoms you may not know are allergic reactions.)

To identify the 50 worst cities or metropolitan areas for grass allergies, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 2022’s Worst Cities for Grass Allergies This Summer published by lawn care services company Lawn Love. Lawn Love ranked 125 metropolitan areas, assigning each an overall score out of 100 points – a weighted average of metrics that measure allergy risk, allergen severity, and quality of detection and treatment. The site sourced data from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology; Lawn Love; Pollen.com; and Urban Adaptation Assessment.

Northeasterners are most in need of stocking up on allergy meds. Five urban complexes – Lancaster, Pennsylvania.; Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Connecticut; Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York; Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey; and Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York – will be the worst areas overall for grass allergy sufferers this season. Eight of the 10 worst metro areas, in fact, are in New England and Mid-Atlantic states.