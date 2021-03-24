22 Easy Remedies That Can Help Relieve Allergy Suffering

The world is still very much concentrated on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but other ailments are still around. Spring is fast approaching. Trees will soon be in bloom, spring flowers will decorate parks, and green grass will make everything look more pleasant. For the 50 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies, the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States, excitement about spring is accompanied by a feeling of dread.

24/7 Tempo reviewed information by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, and other health-focused sites to compile a list of ways to relieve seasonal allergies symptoms.

Spring allergies, which go by other names such as hay fever, or the more medical name such as allergic rhinitis, can cause sneezing, stuffy and runny nose, watery eyes, as well as itchy nose, eyes, and mouth, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. These symptoms are due to an allergic sensitivity to pollen from trees, grass, weeds, or airborne mold spores.

An allergy is the immune system’s hypersensitivity reaction to usually harmless substances in the environment. If the body is allergic to food, most symptoms occur around the mouth, throat, or stomach. If the allergen is something a person breathes in, the symptoms are then likely to affect the eyes, nose, and lungs — here are 16 symptoms you may not know are allergic reactions.

