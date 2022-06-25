13 States Denying Rights to the Transgendered

State lawmakers in much of the country are working to restrict the rights of residents based on their gender identity and sexual orientation. According to a recent report from a national gay rights advocacy group, new laws that discriminate against those in the LGBTQ community have been passed in 13 states this year – a number that could grow, as many state legislatures have yet to convene. (These are the states with the most hate groups.)

These new laws generally target school-aged children, and while some are being challenged in court – including at least one that has been singled out by the U.S. Department of Justice – many have already gone into effect, or will imminently.

Using information compiled by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most anti-LGBTQ states in 2022. Each of the states on this list have enacted laws this year that are widely perceived as being restrictive to the rights of LGBTQ residents. (These are states with little or no protection for LGBTQ people.)

In most of the states on this list, the laws in question restrict the rights of students who identify as transgender to participate in school sports. Arguments for and against such restrictive laws follow a similar pattern from state to state, with proponents claiming that transgender girls have an athletic advantage and detractors pointing to the cruelty of denying student athletes the ability to participate in sports and missing out on the benefits of athletic competition.

Other laws go even further, reaching into classrooms and doctor-patient relationships.

Click here to see the 13 states denying rights to the transgendered

All the states on this list but one are headed by conservative Republican governors – though it is important to note that several governors on this list have vetoed these controversial laws, only to have their decision overridden in the legislature. Here is a look at the most – and least – popular governors.