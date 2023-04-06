31 States Criminalizing Gender-Affirming Health Care

A recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll shows that a majority of Americans oppose laws that would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors, but the number of Americans who say they support such laws has risen by 15 percentage points, to 43%, over the past year.



This jump in support for banning medical treatments like surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone therapy for transgender minors comes as conservative lawmakers have flooded state legislatures with an avalanche of bills targeting transgender young people in particular and LGBTQ people in general. (These are the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in America right now.)

In a recent statement to PBS NewsHour, Jonah DeChants, senior research scientist at The Trevor Project, a group focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youths, blames some of this on “irresponsible news coverage across both mainstream and right-wing outlets.”

Almost 120 of these legislative proposals pertain to health care, targeting access to medically necessary treatments for transgender people through programs like Medicaid and bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors. Some bills seek to block insurance coverage for gender-affirming health care to transgender people of any age. Other proposals would carve out exemptions that can force trans youth into treatments against their will, according to the ACLU.



To determine which states are restricting transgender health care, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on anti-trans health care legislation by state from Axios. The legislative status of anti-trans bills are current as of March 23, 2023. The 31 states with pending or active anti-trans legislation are ordered alphabetically. (These are the worst American states for health care.)

Kansas, South Carolina, and Oklahoma are proposing bans that not only target minors but anyone under the age of 21. A bill in Texas would ban gender affirming medical care for trans people under the age of 26. Some bills seek to give people who received gender-affirming care as minors to sue for medical malpractice well into their adulthood, well beyond the typical statute of limitations for such civil litigation.

These laws, “would interfere with parental rights and decision making that should be based on discussions between physicians, parents, and children,” the United States Professional Association for Transgender Health said in a statement last year amid a rise in these state bills targeting transgender youth.

This year alone, 117 bills have been introduced in the legislatures of 31 states that would limit or ban gender-affirming care for transgendered people. Responding to critics who claim such treatment is harmful and experimental, leading medical associations deem these treatments as medically necessary. The most controversial of these medical procedures – sexual reassignment surgery – is extremely rare and limited to teens.