30 Famous People Who Died From COVID

As the world turns its attention to containing monkeypox, a rare disease caused by yet another viral infection, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc. Cases are surging again – but fortunately, the fatality rate has declined, thanks to vaccines, antiviral drugs, and growing communal immunity. (See how COVID fatality rates compare to those of other deadly diseases.)
The disease has taken a devastating toll, however. Almost 6.5 million people worldwide have died from complications of the coronavirus – more than a million of them in the U.S. Some of the victims were famous people, including- notable musicians, athletes, chefs, and politicians. (This is how many people have died from COVID-19 in each state.)
To assemble a list of famous people who have died of COVID, 24/7 Tempo searched obituary listings in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and other news sources.
Click here to see 30 famous people who died of COVID
Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 it has been known that COVID-19 disproportionately affects older people, who are more susceptible to the illness and are at greater risk of death. All but six of the famous people on the list were over 70 when they died, and four were in their 90s. In some cases, COVID-19 was not the sole cause of death but combined with comorbidities.
It should also be noted that a slight majority of people on this list died before the first COVID-19 vaccines became available in December 2020.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.