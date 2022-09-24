Politicians Who Got Behind the Stolen Election Lie

Joe Biden was elected president of the United States on Nov. 7, 2020, defeating Donald Trump by a margin of 7.1 million votes and 74 electoral votes. Over the nearly two years since, Trump has been relentless in claiming the election was stolen from him amid widespread voter fraud.

These allegations have led to multiple high-profile investigations, recounts, and audits – and each one has failed to produce any compelling evidence to support the former president’s claims. Days after Biden’s electoral victory, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, declared the 2020 election to be the most secure in American history. And as recently as July 2022, a group of prominent conservative officials released a report concluding there was “absolutely no evidence of widespread fraud” in the 2020 election.

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, claims of a stolen election remain a rallying cry for many in the GOP, in addition to Trump himself. As the midterm elections draw near, there are nearly a dozen Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate who have expressed doubt over, or denied outright, the legitimacy of the 2020 election. If they win in November, they will join eight sitting U.S. senators who have made similar claims – some of whom were on the ballot in 2020 and owe their political power to the results of the very election they condemn.

Reviewing public statements of political leaders compiled by Bloomberg, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. senators and senatorial candidates who believe in election fraud. Many of the statements on this list were made in days and weeks leading up to the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The politicians on this list have made statements that range in significance. Some have sympathized with the concerns of election deniers in their constituency, while others have gone so far as to allege that Biden’s presidency is illegitimate. They have used these statements to garner support from their base, and from Trump himself. (Here is a look at the companies bankrolling Congress members who did not certify the election.)

While this strategy has been largely effective in primary races across the country, whether or not it holds up in a general election remains to be seen. (Here is a look at America’s least popular senators.)

