Governors and Candidates Who Got Behind the Stolen Election Lie

Nearly two years have passed since President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Though the election results have been certified by Congress and re-affirmed by multiple high-profile audits and recounts, false claims that the election was stolen persist.

No one has been a more vocal proponent of these allegations than Trump himself – though many high profile political leaders have also voiced their support of the false narrative, carrying water for the former president and jeopardizing their own credibility in the process.

With the midterm elections only weeks away, there are 11 members of the GOP who are running for governor of their state, in addition to nine sitting governors – most of whom are also up for reelection this year – who have expressed doubt over, or denied outright, the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Reviewing public statements of political leaders compiled by Bloomberg, 24/7 Wall St. identified the sitting state governors and gubernatorial candidates who still believe in election fraud.

The politicians on this list have made statements that range in significance. Some have sympathized with the concerns of election deniers in their constituency, while others have gone so far as to allege high treason. They have used these statements to garner support from their base and often to secure endorsements from Trump, who remains popular among conservative voters. (Here is a look at the companies bankrolling congress members who did not certify the election.)

While this strategy has been largely effective in primary races across the country, whether or not they hold up in a general election remains to be seen. (Here is a look at America’s least popular governors.)

