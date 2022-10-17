16 Surrenders That Changed the Course of History

On April 9, 1865, General Robert E. Lee and his Confederate troops were surrounded by Federal troops on all sides as they attempted to flee west from the Virginia village of Appomattox Court House. General Lee knew that there was no escaping. Rather than sacrifice the lives of thousands of men in vain, he chose to surrender to Union general Ulysses S. Grant, marking the beginning of the end of the Civil War. (Here’s how every war in U.S. history ended.)

Grant’s terms were famously lenient, allowing Confederate officers to keep their horses and sidearms, and allowing the soldiers to return home on parole, with assurance that they would not be prosecuted for treason unless they took up arms again. Grant also sent rations from the Union army to the surrendered troops.

Lee’s capitulation is one of the most famous surrenders in history. To compile a list of other surrenders that changed the course of history, 24/7 Tempo consulted history websites including Britannica, New World Encyclopedia, and History and Headlines.

Not all surrenders were as smooth or merciful as the exchange between Lee and Grant. At the end of World War II, Germany and Japan were both forced into unconditional surrenders, meaning that they would be given no guarantees of clemency. The Potsdam Declaration, which outlined the terms for Japan’s surrender, stated that the alternative to unconditional surrender would be “prompt and utter destruction.” Japan accepted the terms and was subsequently occupied by Allied forces, who enacted political and social reforms. (Here’s a list of every country that has surrendered to the U.S.)

Click here to see 16 surrenders that changed the course of history

The Empire of Japan may have gotten off easy compared to the Banu Qurayza, a Jewish tribe who lived in what is now Saudi Arabia during the advent of Islam. Their surrender to Muhammad, the founder of Islam, after nearly a month of war was followed by a mass slaugher of 600 men, and the enslavement of the women and children.