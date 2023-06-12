The Deadliest Battles in US History

Since the founding of our nation – itself forged in warfare against our British colonial masters – American armed forces have fought countless battles on home ground and around the world. In many of these battles and series of battles (or offensives, or military campaigns), thousands of American lives have been lost – the cost of safeguarding our freedom and that of our allies.

To compile a list of America’s deadliest battles and military campaigns, 24/7 Tempo sourced data from websites such as History.com, Battlefields.org, and the HistoryCollection.com, and the National World War II Museum.

It should be noted that deaths and casualties are not the same thing; casualties include those killed but also those wounded or missing in action. In addition, some sources disagree as to the number of deaths in any given circumstance. In those cases, we have used the number most often agreed upon, though they may be approximate. And not all deaths during battle are directly from combat. A significant number during World War I, for instance, were the result of the so-called Spanish flu, which many Americans contracted while fighting in France.

Some of the battles on our list were part of larger operations, such as the offensive against Germany in the final months of World War II, while others took place over only a day or two. Perhaps counterintuitively, despite the fact that weapons for killing opposition forces have continued to increase in deadly efficiency, our most recent conflicts – in Vietnam and the Middle East – have not accounted for the greatest losses of American lives. The single most devastating conflict in our history was the six-week-long Meuse-Argonne offensive during World War I, responsible for more than 25,000 U.S. fatalities. (These were the 18 biggest battles of World War II.)

Though many of the other deadliest battles were fought during World War II, the three-day Battle of Gettysburg during the Civil War claimed more than 7,000 soldiers – Union and Confederate both – placing it ninth-highest on this list. And the one-day Civil War Battle of Antietam still holds the record as the single bloodiest day in American military history. (Both are among the most pivotal battles that made America what it is today.)