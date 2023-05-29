The Biggest Battles America Has Ever Fought

In the annals of American history, there are battles that have etched themselves into the collective memory, forever shaping the course of the nation. These monumental clashes, waged on fields both domestic and foreign, have left an indelible mark on the tapestry of America’s past. From the blood-soaked landscapes of the Civil War to the distant shores of far-flung conflicts, these battles stand as towering testaments to the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who fought – and often marked turning points in the overall conflicts of which they were part.

To compile a list of America’s largest battles, based on the total number of combatants, 24/7 Tempo consulted websites including History, the American Battlefield Trust, and the National World War II Museum, and World Atlas. The number of combatants, both total and U.S., for every battle is drawn from various sources and is approximate and sometimes disputed. Battles are ranked from lowest to highest number of total combatants. Where the total number in two battles is the same, the one with more American combatants is ranked higher.

Our list includes some of the most famous battles in American history, such as the Battle of Gettysburg, the Battle of Iwo Jima, and the Tet Offensive – as well as the Battle of Leyte Gulf, one of the most famous naval engagements in history. (These are the biggest American naval battles of WWII.)

Some of these battles were part of larger operations, lasting for months, while others took place in just one day – including the Battle of Antietam during the Civil War, considered the single bloodiest day of warfare Americans have ever suffered. (Here’s a list of the 18 deadliest battles in American history.)