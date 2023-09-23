20 Foods and Drinks That Are Not as Healthy as They Seem

Navigating the realm of healthy and unhealthy foods and beverages can be both daunting and exhausting. The influx of information often clouds our ability to discern the nutritional value of the treats we consume. However, several key ingredients can universally render any food or drink unhealthy. These culprits include excessive sugar, sodium, trans fats, and certain oils.

These components frequently lurk within products, hiding in plain sight. You have to know how to decipher labels and comprehend the intricacies of ingredient names.

To compile a comprehensive list of foods and beverages that are commonly misconceived as healthy, 24/7 Tempo sought the expertise of multiple nutritionists.

“When it comes to ingredients, my top two no-no’s are monosodium glutamate (MSG) and high-fructose corn syrup,” said Gabriela Rivera, a nutritionist practicing with clinical nutritionist Kay Spears in San Antonio, Texas. MSG is the sodium salt of glutamic acid. “Glutamic acid actually stimulates the brain,” she explained. “Therefore, some individuals might experience headaches or even muscle cramping” from consuming it.” As for high-fructose corn syrup, an artificial sweetener processed from corn syrup, she said. “It has been linked to obesity and can even cause insulin resistance when consumed in excess.”

Another big misconception about food is its purpose, Rivera said. “A lot of our clientele think that food needs to be enjoyable and taste good.” There is nothing wrong with that but food is actually fuel for our bodies. The types of foods we eat can change both our physical and mental health, she noted, quoting Hippocrates who said: “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” (This is what people should know about calories, nutrition, and energy balance.)

