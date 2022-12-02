The Words of the Year According to Merriam Webster

Each year, the folks who compile the Merriam-Webster dictionary determine the word of the year. The determination is made by logging the number of times a given word is looked up on the Merriam-Webster website during the year and comparing that to the number of look-ups the previous year and earlier. (Here are 36 old words we use today but with completely new meanings.)

For 2022, the word of the year is “gaslighting.” Merriam-Webster defines gaslighting as “psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one’s emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.”

Gaslighting was the most-searched word of the year, even though no single event set off word sleuths to track down its meaning. The term comes from the 1938 British play, “Gas Light,” by novelist and playwright Patrick Hamilton. It later became two separate films – one British and the other American – both called “Gaslight,” in the 1940s. The American movie was a psychological thriller starring Charles Boyer as a husband tormenting his wife (Ingrid Bergman) with the intention of driving her insane – by, among other things, raising and lowering the gas lights in the house – to institutionalize her so he can find jewelry hidden in the attic.

There were eight other words or acronyms that had amateur wordsmiths scrambling for the dictionary in 2022 – oligarch, omicron, codify, LGBTQIA, sentient, loamy, raid, and queen consort. Interest in all eight was triggered by one or more events that occurred during the year, prompting a surge in searches online. (Can you answer these real “Jeopardy!” questions about words?)