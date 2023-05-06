25 Times King Charles III Has Courted Controversy

A majority of the UK population (58%) supports the institution of the British monarchy, according to a recent poll by YouGov, an international market and data analytics website. However, the new monarch, Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, remains one of the more unpopular members of the royal family. While his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was very well-liked, enjoying approval ratings around 80% near the end of her reign, King Charles’s current approval rating hovers around 49%. (Elizabeth was one of the longest reigning monarchs in history.)

Charles’s life has been marked by controversies. The details of his private life have long been fodder for public discourse, from his affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles, to his messy divorce from his first wife, the beloved activist and public icon Diana Spencer, to the rift with his youngest son, Harry. His outspoken stances on various political issues have also set him apart from more conventionally behaved royals – who are expected to stay out of politics – and have earned him criticism for decades.

To compile a list of some of the biggest controversies Charles has been involved in, 24/7 Tempo drew on a wide range of online news sources. We placed emphasis on actions he has taken that have been heavily criticized in the media, listing them in no particular order.

Among the accusations aimed at Charles are claims that he is generally out of touch, whiny, and unaware of his own privilege. According to the YouGov survey, when asked if King Charles is in touch with the experiences of the British public, only 36% of respondents said yes, while 45% said no.