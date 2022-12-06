12 of the Most Dangerous Roads In America, According to AAA

The United States is a dangerous place to drive. Road fatalities have been on the rise in the U.S., despite declining in most comparably developed countries, including Mexico, the Czech Republic, and Australia.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that road fatalities in 2020 grew compared to the average number of road deaths in the three previous years only in the U.S., Switzerland, and Ireland. Compared to Europe, where many EU countries have had double-digit declines in road deaths, U.S. drivers are committing carnage.



Nearly 43,000 people died on U.S. roads in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a 10% increase from the year before, when road fatalities were nearly 39,000.

Part of the reasons for these high casualty rates include the expanse of the United States, its intractable car culture, and growing consumer demand for larger, heavier SUVs and pickup trucks that are more likely to injure pedestrians and those riding in smaller vehicles. Some roads are also considerably more dangerous than others. (Here are states where the most pedestrians are killed by cars.)

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report “The Most Dangerous Roads in America,” published by the American Automobile Association. The 12 interstates, roads, and highways, are listed in alphabetical order, by name of road.

Among the list of most dangerous roads in the United States are highways where drivers tend to speed, one of the basic risk factors in road collisions.

The most dangerous roads in America include well traveled routes like I-45 that connects Dallas to Houston and the Atlanta I-285 ring road, as well as remote and treacherous highways such as Alaska’s Dalton Highway, featured in the reality TV series “Ice Road Truckers.”

These risky routes also include the scenic byways of Route 550 in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains and Maui’s road to the town of Hana, marked by frequent curves and narrow bridges. Two of the dozen most dangerous roads in the country are in Florida. (Find out if Florida is among the states where the most people have died in car accidents this year.)

Here are 12 of the most dangerous roads in America, according to AAA.