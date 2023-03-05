This Texas Interstate Is Among the Most Dangerous in America

The largest network of roads in America, the Interstate Highway System, aka the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways, broke ground in 1956. Built to carry the nation’s heaviest traffic, it is about 48,000 miles long. It stretches across all 50 states and parts of Puerto Rico.

One of the Interstate Highway System sections, the I-45, which runs through part of Texas, is among the most dangerous roads in America, according to AAA. (These are the deadliest states to drive.)

Technically, I-45 is not really an interstate, as it is entirely in Texas. It connects Dallas with Galveston, through Houston. The highway is considered one of the most dangerous because it passes through two of the 10 largest most-populated metro areas in the country. Like the I-285 ring road around Atlanta, the I-45 is dangerous due to heavy commuter traffic, frequent interchanges, and semi trucks in and near these two major urban and suburban areas. (These are America’s worst cities to drive in.)

Other dangerous routes, not necessarily interstates, include the scenic byways of Route 550 in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains and Maui’s road to the town of Hana, marked by frequent curves and narrow bridges.

See 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 12 of the most dangerous roads in America according to AAA.