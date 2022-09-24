States Where The Most People Have Died in Car Accidents this Year

Traffic deaths are on the rise in the United States, according to a recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. An estimated 20,175 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes from January through June 2022, up 0.5% from the same period in 2021 and the most in the first half of any year since 2006. (Here is a look at the deadliest year for car wrecks since seat belts became law.)

The latest increase in traffic fatalities comes as Americans are spending more time on the road. In the first six months of the year, vehicle miles traveled, or VMT, topped the figure from the first half of last year by 43.2 billion. While the increase in traffic fatalities is partially attributable to increased roadway travel, it also represents the continuation of a troubling long-term trend.

Deaths on American roads rose significantly for 10 consecutive quarters, from the end of 2014 to the beginning of 2017 – and again for seven consecutive quarters, from mid 2020 to early 2022. A recent survey conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that, in recent years, the trend is partially the result of rising instances of risky behavior among motorists – including speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol. (Here is a look at when you’re most likely to die in a drunk driving accident in every state.)

So far this year, some states stand out for having especially high traffic fatality rates. Using preliminary fatality estimates from the NHTSA, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people have died in car crashes so far this year. States are ranked by the number of traffic fatalities for every 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

In each of the 19 states on this list, the traffic fatality rate exceeds the national rate of 1.27 deaths for every 100 million VMT. These states are disproportionately located in the South, though a handful are also in the West.

Despite having higher than average traffic fatality rates, a little over half of these states actually reported a year-over-year decline in the total number of estimated roadway fatalities. In three states on this list, however, estimated traffic deaths are up over 10% from last year.

