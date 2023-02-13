The Best Films by Black Directors

Although Black filmmakers have been making critically acclaimed motion pictures since the early 20th century, only recently has the industry begun to honor their achievements. It was barely over 30 years ago that director John Singleton became the first Black nominee for the Best Director Oscar, for his L.A. coming-of-age drama “Boyz n the Hood.” Since then, only five other Black directors have been nominated in that category – with none taking home the award so far. (Here are 26 famous firsts by Black artists in Hollywood history.)

And it wasn’t until 2009 that a film by a Black director was nominated for Best Picture, when Lee Daniels’ “Precious” took the film world by storm. The share of Black directors garnering Best Picture nominations has increased since then, with nine more films including “12 Years A Slave,” “Selma,” and “Moonlight” honored with nominations.

To determine the best movies by Black directors, 24/7 Tempo developed an index of feature-length films directed by African-Americans using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of January 2023, weighting all ratings equally. Directorial credits are from IMDb.

Although prolific director Spike Lee didn’t win his first Academy Award until 2019, his groundbreaking works exploring racial stereotypes and the urban experience can be credited with opening Hollywood to more complex and controversial analysis of race and class relations. Seven of Lee’s films appear on this list.

Directors Ryan Coogler, Kasi Lemmons, and George Tillman, Jr. and actor-director Denzel Washington each have three films featured, while a handful of other prominent Black filmmakers have two. Women directors who have contributed acclaimed movies include Ava DuVernay, Melina Matsoukas, Dee Rees, and Regina King.

The earliest films date back to the mid ‘70s, with Michael Shultz’s Chicago coming-of-age drama “Cooley High” and Charles Burnett’s rarely seen independent art film “Killer of Sheep” being the oldest on the list. Although the ‘70s also saw the rise of blaxploitation films, the only films of that genre to appear on the list are the 2000’s films “Baadasssss” and “Black Dynamite.”

Click here for a look at the best films by Black directors

Many are based on true events – including civil rights marches as well as horrifying accounts of police brutality – or on historical figures. While most of the films explore race relations or highlight the experiences of Black main characters, a few do not, including Angela Robinson’s “Professor Marston & the Wonder Women,” which is based on a true story of (white) polyamory in midcentury America. (Here are the best movies based on real events or people.)

The diversity of excellent films coming from today’s Black directors is a constant appeal for Hollywood to offer broader support and recognition to Black filmmakers.