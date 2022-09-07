Martin Scorsese’s Movies, Ranked Worst to Best

As fans eagerly await the release of Martin Scorsese’s latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” set to debut in 2023, it may be time to revisit the catalog of one of the best filmmakers of all time. With such masterpieces under his belt as “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” and “Goodfellas,” and more Academy Award nominations for best director (nine) than any other living director, Martin Scorsese is undoubtedly one of the greats.

Yet even the best directors produce a few duds throughout their careers – and in addition to his many accolades, Scorsese appears on our list of the 25 great directors with the most box office bombs.)

To determine the best (and worst) Martin Scorsese films, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of August 2022, weighting all ratings equally. Only feature length films and documentaries directed by Martin Scorsese were considered.

In addition to his quintessential crime and tough-guy films, Martin Scorsese has also directed some family-friendly films including “Hugo” and “Kundun,” as well as a handful of outstanding documentaries, including concert and band films and multiple narratives on film history.

Despite Scorsese being a renowned filmmaker with an AFI lifetime achievement award (which he won in 1997 at age 54) it wasn’t until 2006 that he finally won an Oscar for Best Director – for his biographical crime drama, “The Departed,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. (Scorsese has directed a handful of the best movies starring Leonardo DiCaprio.)

Click here to see Martin Scorsese’s movies, ranked worst to best

In addition to working frequently with Leonardo DiCaprio and such other notable actors as Joe Pesci and Harvey Kietel, Scorsese is perhaps best known for his longtime association with Robert De Niro, spanning nine feature films thus far. In fact, De Niro’s breakthrough role was in Scorsese’s 1973 film “Mean Streets,” in which he played a ne’er-do-well with a penchant for gambling and starting trouble. (Here are other movie roles that launched Hollywood’s biggest stars.)