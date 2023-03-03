'The Open House' is the Worst Original Netflix Movie, According to Online Reviews

Netflix is the world’s largest video-on-demand service. It has 231 million subscribers worldwide and had revenue of $7.8 billion in the most recent quarter. Founded in 1997 as a DVD-through-the-mail service, it evolved into one of the largest movie and TV video libraries in the world. (These are the most watched Netflix original movies and TV shows of all time)

Just as impressive, it has turned itself into the equivalent of a Hollywood studio, pumping out its own movies and series made by famous directors and starring famous actors. Some of these movies cost more than $100 million to produce. Despite that kind of investment, Netflix sometimes turns out shockingly bad movies. The worst of these Netflix originals is “The Open House.”

“The Open House” was released in 2018. Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote directed, wrote, and produced this thriller about a woman and her son who move into a house inhabited by malevolent forces. Shaun Munro of Flickering Myth said the movie was a “virtually tension-free, depressingly bland horror flick.” The film got extremely poor grades from reviewers; its IMDb user rating is 3.2/10’ and its Rotten Tomatoes audience score is 8%.

How bad is “The Open House?” A reviewer for the site Den of Geek wrote of the film that “Beyond some minor technical accomplishments…The Open House is truly awful.” (Here’s a list of all the worst original Netflix movies.)