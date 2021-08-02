The Most Anticipated Movies Still to Come in 2021

It’s no secret that the recent pandemic impacted the entire film industry, forcing all kinds of delays and paradigm shifts in the process. But the show must go on and go on it will, with a bevy of upcoming tentpole releases to prove it. These include an ample slate of Marvel movies, at least one of which — “Black Widow” — has already arrived on screens both big and small. (These are the highest-grossing movies in the Marvel universe.)

Viewers can also look forward to the latest Bond film, Denis Villeneuve’s vision of “Dune,” a musical retelling of “Cinderella,” a new “Matrix” movie, a long-awaited sequel to “Top Gun” with Tom Cruise still in the pilot’s seat, and so much more.

To identify the movies most eagerly awaited by filmgoers this year, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a list of the most anticipated releases still to come in 2021 published by IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon.

While the movies themselves will arguably strike a familiar chord, the way in which the public consumes them may be forever changed. For instance, a number of hotly anticipated films will arrive in theaters and on streaming platforms simultaneously, with some titles skipping theatres altogether. On the other hand, there are also exclusive theatre releases, which will be available to stream at a premium only a month or two after release. (While you’re waiting for some of these to arrive, these are the best Netflix shows to watch right now.)

If there’s an ultimate takeaway, it’s that we’re in a new era of American cinema. As TV screens get bigger and streaming services get better, the gap between the theatrical and home viewing experience may only continue to narrow. All this said, at least some of the year’s upcoming films beg to be viewed on the biggest possible screen and with a rapturous fellow audience. Some might even say that’s what movie-going is still all about.