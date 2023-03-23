Beautiful Photos of Ramadan Traditions From Around the World

From March 22 through April 21 this year, Muslims all over the world are celebrating Ramadan – the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. This is the month in which Muslims believe that God gave Muhammed the Quran, their holy book.

During the month, Muslims fast from sunup to sundown – not even water is allowed – then break their fast each evening with family and friends. Though the central tenets of the holy month are basically the same for all Muslims, celebrations and customs vary around the world. The period ends with the holiday of Eid ul-Fitr, literally “the Feast of Breaking the Fast,” a celebration involving prayer and serious eating. (When Ramadan falls in hot months, dehydration can be a serious issue. These are 13 warning signs you’re way too dehydrated.)

24/7 Tempo reviewed photos from Getty Images to compile a collection of images of Ramadan traditions from around the world.

Since it is observed based on the lunar calendar, the specific dates of Ramadan change each year. In 2021, Ramadan began on April 12 for many, though those in different parts of the world may have started a few days later or earlier, depending on geography.

Each country and community has its own unique traditions for the holy month. In some places, colorful lanterns and fireworks displays are used to light up the night sky. Others use special songs and dances to mark the occasion, while nearly every Muslim nation has its own special dishes for breaking fast. There are nearly 2 billion Muslims worldwide, making it one of the world’s largest religions.