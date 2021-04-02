24 Fun-Filled Facts for Easter 2021

Easter, the day Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is one of the biggest holidays in the U.S. Though Easter 2021 may look different than in years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans are still planning to celebrate the holiday with worship services, egg hunts, candy, and elaborate dinners.

Though less than two-thirds of Americans identify as Christians, nearly 80% plan to celebrate Easter in some way. This is expected to translate to over $21 billion in Easter spending, as observers of the holiday buy new outfits, ingredients for Easter dinner, and candy for the kids (and maybe a bit for the adults, too).

To identify 26 fun facts about Easter, 24/7 Tempo reviewed recent consumer surveys and national polls, including from National Retail Federation’s Annual 2021 Easter Spending Survey, the White House Historical Association, Guinness World Records, as well as information collected by WalletHub.

Though the majority of Americans observe Easter, there are differences in the way people celebrate. Each year, Easter also sparks heated debate about the proper way to eat a chocolate Easter bunny, whether marshmallow Peeps are tasty or terrible, and which meal counts as a traditional Easter dinner.

Though Americans might be accustomed to a baked ham or lamb for their meal, other countries celebrate with pickled fish, sweet cakes, or home brewed beer. These are traditional Easter foods from around the world.

