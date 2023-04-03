Best Place to Get a Burrito in Every State, According to Yelp

Burritos are a staple of Tex-Mex cuisine. Although they are a relatively recent invention that likely emerged in Northern Mexico in the 19th century, their exact origins are up for debate. According to one folk account, a street vendor during the Mexican Revolution sold his food wrapped in large tortillas to keep it warm. As he vended from the back of his donkey, locals began calling his signature dish “burrito,” which means “little donkey.”

No matter the origins, these overstuffed portable meals have undoubtedly gained national popularity, as evidenced by the emergence of burrito chains like Chipotle, Qdoba, and Moe’s Southwest Grill. There are also countless independent eateries in every city to grab a convenient burrito lunch.

In recognition of National Burrito Day on April 6, 24/7 Tempo reviewed Yelp’s list of the best places to get a burrito in each state. Yelp identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on the site with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “burrito,” then ranked those spots using several metrics, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “burrito.” Data is current as of Feb. 15, 2023.

While many of the best places to get a burrito are Mexican restaurants and taquerias, a few outliers include a theater pub, multiple cafes that serve breakfast and lunch burritos, an Indian fusion grill with offerings like falafel and chicken tikka burritos, and a few Japanese poke restaurants with popular sushi burritos. One outstanding must-have is the cult favorite Cap’N Crunch breaded tilapia burrito at the Cucina Zapata food truck in Philadelphia.

