The Top 30 Taco Spots in America, According to Yelp

Opinions abound on what makes the perfect taco. Perhaps it’s a homemade corn tortilla, tender fire-roasted meat, or a generous dousing of salsa verde. For some, cheese is out of the question, while for others it makes all the difference. Whatever one’s preference, it’s undeniable that there are infinite ways to enjoy tacos, and every taqueria serves them up with a distinctive flair. (Take a look at the best Mexican restaurant in every state.)

24/7 Tempo reviewed Yelp’s list of the 100 best taco places in America. We included the Top 30. Yelp curated the list of the best taco spots across the U.S. based on member’s ratings and reviews. The list includes some of the most popular restaurants, taco trucks, taquerias, and cantinas, but also hidden gems known only to locals.

As Southern California is arguably home to the most authentic tacos in the country, it’s no surprise that 11 of the 30 best taco spots are in California. Other prime taco establishments in the South and Southwest are in Dallas, Las Vegas, Key Largo, and Santa Fe.

The best taco spots overwhelmingly feature corn tortillas as the norm, with the exception of Granny’s Tacos in Austin, which is famous for its Tex-Mex style breakfast tacos on house-made flour tortillas. Some locations specialize in birria tacos, which are made with tender beef cooked in a deep red, chile-infused stew and served with a side of the rich consomme for dipping. Others excel at seafood tacos and are known for their fried fish, shrimp, or grilled octopus. (Here are 30 easy ideas for shrimp.)

