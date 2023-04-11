What the US Army's Uniform Looked Like in Every War Since 1775

Predating the Declaration of Independence by over a year, the U.S. Army was officially established in June 1775. Not only the oldest branch in the U.S. military, the Army is also the largest, with nearly half a million active duty servicemen and women. The Army’s stated purpose is to engage in sustained combat, establish land dominance, and seize control of enemy resources. While the mission has changed little over the course of the branch’s nearly 250-year history, the tools, equipment, and clothing necessary to accomplish it have. (Here’s a look at the size of the American military every year since the Korean War.)

The U.S. Army is undergoing a modernization strategy that involves shifting priorities and developing new technologies, weapons, and hardware to better meet the demands of future combat scenarios. The current initiative, known as the Army Modernization Strategy, began in 2019, and it is only the latest in a long series of overhauls designed to ensure America’s largest fighting force remains effective, and as safe as possible, on the battlefield.

In addition to the Army’s continuous modernization efforts, the demands of the various wars the United States has been involved in – related not only to fighting, but also climate and terrain – have also contributed to the evolution of what American soldiers wear and carry in combat.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Defense’s report “Common Threads: Army,” 24/7 Tempo identified what the Army has worn in each major war – from the American Revolution to the modern era. For each conflict, we reviewed the uniforms, headwear, and footwear worn, as well as other equipment carried, by the typical serviceman or -woman. Our list is not exhaustive, but presents simplified descriptions of the uniforms worn by enlisted combat troops in a select number of major conflicts involving the United States.

Click here to see what the U.S. Army’s uniform has looked like in every war since 1775

In the earliest days of the U.S. Army, combat uniforms closely resembled those worn by European military powers, particularly Britain and France. Some of the biggest changes to military attire came in the early 20th century, when helmets were introduced and trousers and shirts became a single matching color. In the late 20th century and into the modern era, combat uniforms began incorporating more protective gear and advanced technology, including Kevlar vests and helmets with greater bullet-resistance, capable of integrating communication devices and night vision goggles.

The climate and terrain of combat areas also had a major impact on troop clothing. In the early decades of the U.S. Army, uniforms were typically made from wool for cold-weather combat, and linen for warmer weather. While fighting in the Korean War necessitated warmer uniforms than those used in the Second World War, the tropical climes in the jungles of Vietnam required lighter uniforms, which often incorporated camouflage patterns. (Here’s every standard issue U.S. military rifle since the American Revolution.)