This is the Slowest Airplane Still in Use by the US Military

Slow speed aircraft may not be the most glamorous or exciting planes in the sky, but they are an essential part of many military operations. These aircraft are designed to operate at low speeds, which makes them ideal for tasks such as maritime patrol, reconnaissance, surveillance, and transportation, like we see in the Beechcraft Super King Air. Others, like the AC-130, can also provide close air support to ground troops on the battlefield.

In addition, slow-speed aircraft can be used for training, such as in the case of the Cirrus SR20, which is popular among the U.S. Air Force as a training aircraft and a means to get cadets up to speed for more advanced planes down the road. (On the other hand, these are the world’s 13 fastest fighter jets.)

To determine the slowest planes the U.S. armed forces use, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of U.S. military aircraft produced by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft with top speeds lower than 350 miles per hour were ranked according to their top speed, from fastest to slowest. Supplemental information on military branches using the aircraft and the aircraft’s role came from the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft. First flown dates came from both WDMMA and from Military Factory.

One example of a slow speed aircraft is the AC-130J, a variant of Lockheed’s Hercules transport plane. This aircraft’s top speed is just over 300 miles per hour, making it one of the slowest military planes in operation today. However, the AC-130J plays an important role in the U.S. military’s arsenal, as it provides close-air support in combat situations. Other variants of this plane have been used since the Vietnam era in each of the United States’ military conflicts.

This list includes planes in various categories such as trainers, transports, or special missions. The planes on this list are used across all of the U.S. military branches in varying degrees. Perhaps one of the biggest differentiating factors is the year that each plane was first flown, with some first flown more than half a century ago, while others began flying much more recently. (This is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest aircraft.)

Here’s a look at the 19 slowest planes in the U.S. military: