This is the US Military's Fastest Plane

The first widespread effective use of airplanes came in World War I. Initially, planes were used only as scouts, reporting enemy positions. But as the war went on, they were repurposed for aerial combat with mounted machine guns, leading to the age of WWI flying aces. (These are the greatest fighter pilots in aviation history.)

Since then, military aircraft have evolved considerably. Today, demonstrating air superiority with increasingly more sophisticated fighter jets is an essential element of warfare. No military force can win a war without controlling the skies. Gaining an advantage in the air depends on how fast the plane can fly. Fighter planes that can whip across the skies at tremendous speeds can evade enemy missiles and hit their target sooner. (Here are the most common planes in the US Air Force.)

The U.S. military has some of the fastest war planes on the planet. To determine the fastest war planes in the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of U.S. military aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We ranked all aircraft according to their top speed, choosing the 20 fastest. Supplemental information on the military branch using the aircraft and the aircraft’s role came from the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft. First flown dates came from both WDMMA and from Military Factory.

Six of the 20 fastest planes are classified as trainers, or aircraft used to train pilots on complex aircraft. Others are fighters, refuelers, or tankers. Some are deployed for special missions.

The “slowest” aircraft on the list is the McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender, an aerial tanker and refueler transport. It tops out at 600 mph, about the same as large commercial jets with top speeds of 550 to 580 mph. The majority of commercial planes are much slower at 160 to 180 mph.

Here are the fastest planes in the US Military.

Source: Clive Wells / iStock via Getty Images 20. McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender

> Top speed: 600 mph

> Category: Aerial tankers, refuelers

> Military branch: US Air Force

> First flown: 1980

Source: AllenJMSmith / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 18. Boeing E-6 Mercury

> Top speed: 603 mph (tied)

> Category: Special mission

> Military branch: US Navy

> First flown: 1987

Source: vandervliet93 / Getty Images 16. Cessna Citation

> Top speed: 615 mph

> Category: Transports

> Military branch: US Marine Corps, Army

> First flown: 1972

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 14. McDonnell Douglas T-45 Goshawk

> Top speed: 645 mph

> Category: Trainers

> Military branch: US Navy

> First flown: 1988

Source: DanKingImages / Getty Images 12. Bombardier Global Express

> Top speed: 684 mph

> Category: Special mission

> Military branch: US Air Force

> First flown: 1996

Source: Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 10. Northrop T-38 Talon

> Top speed: 857 mph

> Category: Trainers

> Military branch: US Navy, Air Force

> First flown: 1959

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 9. Northrop F-5 Tiger II

> Top speed: 1,077 mph

> Category: Trainers

> Military branch: US Navy, Marine Corps

> First flown: 1959

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 8. Boeing EA-18G Growler

> Top speed: 1,181 mph

> Category: Special mission

> Military branch: US Navy

> First flown: 2006

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 6. Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

> Top speed: 1,193 mph

> Category: Trainers

> Military branch: US Navy

> First flown: 1999

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 5. Lockheed F-35 Lightning II

> Top speed: 1,199 mph

> Category: Trainers, fighters

> Military branch: US Navy, Air Force, Navy

> First flown: 2016

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 4. Lockheed F-16 Fighting Falcon

> Top speed: 1,317 mph

> Category: Fighters, trainers

> Military branch: US Navy, Air Force

> First flown: 1974

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 3. Lockheed F-22 Raptor

> Top speed: 1,599 mph

> Category: Fighters

> Military branch: US Air Force

> First flown: 1997

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 2. Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle

> Top speed: 1,653 mph

> Category: Fighters

> Military branch: US Air Force

> First flown: 1986

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr 1. Boeing F-15 Eagle

> Top speed: 1,875 mph

> Category: Trainers

> Military branch: US Air Force

> First flown: 1972

